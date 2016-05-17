from the because-it's-just-that-good dept.
Hackers have obtained a copy of Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and are threatening to release portions of it unless Disney pays a Bitcoin ransom:
Although Iger did not mention the movie by name during the meeting, Deadline reports that it's a copy of 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.'
[...] The "ransom" demand from the hacker is reminiscent of another prominent entertainment industry leak, where the requested amount of Bitcoin was not paid. Just a few weeks ago a group calling itself TheDarkOverlord (TDO) published the premiere episode of the fifth season of Netflix's Orange is The New Black, followed by nine more episodes a few hours later.
[...] There is no indication that the previous and threatened leaks are related in any way. TorrentFreak has seen a list of movies and TV-shows TDO said they have in their possession, but the upcoming 'Pirates' movie isn't among them.
Disney has refused to pay a ransom and is cooperating with the FBI.
Previously: Claim: Hackers Leak 'Orange is the New Black' after Netflix Did Not Pay Ransom
Related Stories
DataBreaches.net notes:
"On December 26, in an encrypted chat, TheDarkOverlord (TDO) informed DataBreaches.net that they had recently come across what they described as hundreds of GBs of unreleased and non-public media from a studio located in Hollywood...TDO would not reveal the attack method nor how much the ransom demand was, but DataBreaches.net was able to obtain a copy of a contract both TDO and a representative of Larson allegedly signed. The contract, signed December 27, indicated that the studio would pay TDO 50 BTC by January 31. TDO signed the contract as "Adolf Hitler." The signature of the company representative was indecipherable, but TDO claimed that it was the CFO of the firm who signed. "
https://www.databreaches.net/thedarkoverlord-leaks-upcoming-episode-of-orange-is-the-new-black-after-netflix-doesnt-pay-extortion-demand/
According to http://www.coindesk.com/price/ 50 BTC is US $65,984.32
This article contains more of the contract content: https://noise.getoto.net/tag/thedarkoverlord/ as well as links to the pastebin (removed) https://web.archive.org/web/20170428224235/https://pastebin.com/FKZAafQd.
And covered by TorrentFreak https://torrentfreak.com/hackers-leak-netflixs-orange-is-the-new-black-season-5-premiere-170429/
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday May 16, @07:34PM (3 children)
How many bitcoin do I have to pay Hollywood to stop releasing sequels?
I wonder if any of the story is true or just a weird PR technique.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Bot on Tuesday May 16, @07:41PM (1 child)
Yep, it looks born out of a brainstorming session right after the windows ransomware hit the news.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday May 16, @07:55PM
That explains why Disney won't pay: They hope that the hackers release the movie, so they can download a copy to replace the one that got encrypted by the ransomware, so they can avoid paying for the decryption key. ;-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by dyingtolive on Tuesday May 16, @07:51PM
No doubt. My first thought was, "If we crowd-source a large enough payment, will you delete any trace of it existing instead?"
Don't blame me, I voted for moose wang!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by gringer on Tuesday May 16, @07:42PM (1 child)
Ten years ago, it seemed that early-release movies were all over the place, and the people releasing them tried hard to preserve their anonymity from people outside the scene. What changed that meant these people feel that an early release is so valuable and harmful that the movie studios would pay them directly to stop it?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday May 16, @07:55PM
Bitcoin is good for semi-anonymous extortion. Or the criminals involved are well beyond the reach of the MPAA (Russia, anyone?).
"Pirated" movies and TV are a lot more accessible than they were 5 or 10 years ago. Popcorn Time, Kodi with tvaddons.ag, and other streaming sites have made it easy to get content for free with essentially zero legal risk in most countries (I wouldn't be surprised if the UK was the first domino to fall).
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @07:43PM
"Disney has refused to pay a ransom and is cooperating with the FBI."
good job, you little pig loving rats.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @07:51PM
I wish I was young to care about these shinola...
Reply to This