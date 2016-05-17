An Indian teenager has built what is thought could be the world's lightest satellite, which will be put into orbit at a Nasa[sic] facility in the US in June.
Rifath Shaarook's 64-gram (0.14 lb) device was selected as the winner in a competition co-sponsored by Nasa[sic]. The 18-year-old says its main purpose was to demonstrate the performance of 3-D printed carbon fibre.
Rifath told local media his invention will go on a four-hour mission for a sub-orbital flight. During that time, the lightweight satellite will operate for around 12 minutes in a micro-gravity environment of space.
"We designed it completely from scratch," he said. "It will have a new kind of on-board computer and eight indigenous built-in sensors to measure acceleration, rotation and the magnetosphere of the earth."
We need more competitions like this that encourage young people in science, and we need the media to make a bigger deal about it.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday May 17, @12:26AM
"Satellite" might be a big term for something on a sub-orbital flight and not showing any sign of shielding against either radiation or the elements.
But it's a pretty cool build.
Now excuse me, i have to go to yet another US school meeting where they will beg parents for donations, after budgets get cut yet again.
