posted by charon on Wednesday May 17, @06:33AM
from the bad-touch dept.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/16/health/police-fentanyl-overdose-trnd/
A police officer in East Liverpool, Ohio, collapsed and was rushed to the hospital after he brushed fentanyl residue off his uniform, allowing the drug to enter his system through his hands. The officer had apparently encountered the opioid earlier in the day while making a drug bust.
"This is scary. He could have walked out of the building and left and he could have passed out while he was driving. You don't even know it's there on his clothes," East Liverpool Police Chief John Lane told CNN.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @07:15AM
Overdose was intentional to give cops an excuse to wear full body armor at all times. Cops are at war with the People who they insist upon calling Civilians even though Cops are civilians and not military.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @07:26AM (1 child)
Unexpectedly clean opioids often catch out dabblers leading to overdose.
Or of cause it got into his system because he brushed it off his clothes. I don't think he would accept that excuse from a purp.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @07:31AM
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Wednesday May 17, @07:33AM (1 child)
How much is this stuff? lol.
(Score: 2) by Dunbal on Wednesday May 17, @07:54AM
Quite cheap, in the hospital. On the street...
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday May 17, @07:39AM
terrible, if genuinely an accident.
I have to ask, though: how hard did he rub?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday May 17, @07:43AM
It's potent, but not THAT potent. If he was given narcan, he should have felt better instantly, but whatever was really wrong with him took a few hours to go away. Oddly, none of the people arrested were affected even though they were actually in the car breathing when they spilled some on the floor. Tolerance only goes so far.
Of course it's mostly become popular on the street due to the war on drugs since a huge number of doses will fit into a small space.
