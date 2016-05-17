Stories
Johnny Depp to Star in Movie About John McAfee

posted by charon on Wednesday May 17, @08:15AM
Phoenix666 writes:

If you have been craving more of that real-life, edge-of-your-seat drama we enjoyed following the adventures of John McAfee just a few years ago, you're in luck.

A movie about the notorious tech magnate is in the works, with actor Johnny Depp filling the lead role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The dark comedy, titled "King of the Jungle," is based on a 2012 Wired article about a journalist's experience chronicling McAfee's journey from tech entrepreneur to cocaine addict to fugitive.

The article, "John McAfee's Last Stand," by Joshua Davis, follows McAfee as he loses his fortune and moves to the jungle of Belize, setting up a "Colonel Kurtz-like compound of guns, sex and madness," according to The Hollwood Reporter. The movie is about escalating paranoia, slippery reality and murder, according to the report.

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @08:45AM (#510974)

    And that like OJ he managed to get away? (Well, the first crime anyways.)

