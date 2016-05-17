from the time-travellers dept.
In what is quite an amazing discovery, scientists have confirmed that a bracelet found in Siberia is 40,000 years old. This makes it the oldest piece of jewelry ever discovered, and archeologists have been taken aback by the level of its sophistication.
The bracelet was discovered in a site called the Denisova Cave in Siberia, close to Russia's border with China and Mongolia. It was found next to the bones of extinct animals, such as the wooly mammoth, and other artifacts dating back 125,000 years.
The cave is named after the Denisovan people — a mysterious species of hominins from the Homo genus, who are genetically different from both Homo sapiens and Neanderthals.
[...] Strangely, however, DNA evidence also suggests that, at some point, the Denisovans must have interbred with an as yet unknown and undiscovered species of humans beings.
Skeletal remains show that the Denisovans were probably far more robust and powerful than modern humans, and were, until now, assumed to be a more primitive, archaic type of humans than us.
But, the discovery of the bracelet suggests this was far from true. Amazingly, the skill involved in making this adornment shows a level of technique at least 30,000 years ahead of its time.
It is an astonishing find, having been exquisitely crafted 30,000 years before the Stone Age, which is considered to have begun 10,000 years ago. It is like discovering a 747, made a thousand years before the Wright Brothers ever flew...
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Wednesday May 17, @01:25PM
This seems like a really cool find. But... here I was, reading an informative and interesting article that mostly seems based on reasonable science. And then you get this:
The bracelet was very delicate and was probably worn at special occasions by some important person, such as a Denisovan princess. Shunkov explains; "All jewellery had a magical meaning for ancient people. Bracelets and neck adornments were to protect people from evil spirits, for instance." "But this item, given the complicated technology and "imported" material, obviously belonged to some high ranking person of that society."
How can we possibly know any of that, much less say what was "probable"? We know basically nothing about the "cultural" aspects of any possible society here, but hey, I guess imagining a "Denisovan princess" dressing up for the local ball with her "magical" bracelet makes for a more fun story.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday May 17, @01:30PM
Didn't we recently have an article about Denisovan man?
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/23/science/inuit-greenland-denisovans.html?_r=0 [nytimes.com]
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=16/12/22/0810231 [soylentnews.org]
So, maybe strictly speaking, the Innuit aren't Denisovans, but there are living descendantes of Denisovan man. Hey - maybe those "archaic" people weren't so different from us, after all?
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @01:34PM
And in 30,000 years time a human who believes civilization is only 10,000 years old will discover a head garment worn by pre-civilized proto-humans. It will bear the strange symbols of an ancient language: "Make America Great Again".
Reply to This