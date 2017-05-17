from the pretty-trashy dept.
An uninhabited island in the South Pacific is littered with the highest density of plastic waste anywhere in the world, according to a study.
Henderson Island, part of the UK's Pitcairn Islands group, has an estimated 37.7 million pieces of debris on its beaches. The island is near the centre of an ocean current, meaning it collects much rubbish from boats and South America.
Researchers hope people will "rethink their relationship with plastic".
The joint Australian and British study said the rubbish amounted to 671 items per square metre and a total of 17 tonnes.
Wikipedia has coverage of Henderson Island and notes:
Henderson Island (formerly also San Juan Bautista and Elizabeth Island) is an uninhabited island in the south Pacific Ocean. It is one of the world's last two raised coral atolls whose ecosystems remain relatively unaffected by human contact, except that they are now subject to tonnes of plastic pollution that collects there, as observed in 2017[3]. Ten of its 51 flowering plants, all four of its land birds and about a third of the identified insects and gastropods are endemic – a remarkable diversity given the island's size.[4]
Measuring 9.6 kilometres (6.0 mi) by 5.1 kilometres (3.2 mi), it has an area of 37.3 square kilometres (14.4 sq mi) and is located 193 kilometres (120 mi) northeast of Pitcairn Island.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday May 17, @04:24PM (1 child)
a total of 17 tonnes.
First of all I've seen 17 tons on "people of walmart" dot com and thats only like two or three ameriburgers.
Somewhat more seriously you can run a thermal depolymerization plant over 85% efficient in theory, we'll cut you 75% for planet earth small scale shippable, etc, so you burn about four and a quarter, heck we'll call it five tons to power the plant and get 12 tons of synthetic-ish diesel. If my math in my head is right, thats about 70 barrels of diesel.
Its not really all that much. Of course it depends how fast you harvest. If you could pull maybe half that annually (which seems reasonable?) the annual diesel harvest would be about 35 or so barrels.
The Pitcairns are not all that heavily populated, less than a hundred people. 35 barrels would kinda matter.
I think it a realistic-ish proposal to give them a TDP plant and a bunch of empty barrels and they have a sustainable ecologically positive source of electricity. I assume they already have generators and import more than 35 barrels a year of diesel.
Not even being a snarky smart ass, this really is a "no lose" non-greenwashing engineering proposal. There are small details like whos going to feed the guy who's running the plant, but maybe cheaper and more electricity makes it a net gain to the culture. Maybe not, hard to say.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @04:42PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @04:24PM
Is 17 tonnes enough to interest a plastics recycler? Sounds like it's very concentrated, might not be too hard to collect. Maybe the UN or some NGO could come up with some subsidy.
While not at all "PC", I once asked an old line engineer on early recycling plants how the different type of plastic were separated. He looked sad and said, "Jose works for cheap."
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday May 17, @04:26PM
If plastic collects there, is there an opportunity to collect that plastic? 37 million pieces is a LOT. Is there a way to use this ocean current which dumps plastic onto this island? 671 items per square metre and a total of 17 tonnes. That is a lot.
Don't call it a Remote Pacific Island, call it a Remote Plastic Island. If plastic floats this could be a godsend to seven stranded castaways on this 'uninhabited' island. They could rethink their relationship to plastic.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday May 17, @04:36PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Pacific_garbage_patch [wikipedia.org]
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @04:51PM
Why should I care? I don't live there.
(Score: 2) by leftover on Wednesday May 17, @04:57PM
Wonderful. The problem of the hugely dispersed Pacific garbage patch has a solution
that mere humans could never duplicate.
In the short term, pick up the trash from all the beaches to seed recovery processing.
Long term, let seining boats do donuts around the island, close enough to take advantage
of the trash concentration but far enough to avoid wrecking the coral ecosystem.
Fund the operation for its cleanup role, let the local use the fuel for the boats.
If any Harvard MBAs show up to decry the low financial ROI, just throw them in the ocean.
