Carbon dioxide in carbonated beverages induces ghrelin release and increased food consumption in male rats: Implications on the onset of obesity.
RESULTS: Here, we show that rats consuming gaseous beverages over a period of around 1 year gain weight at a faster rate than controls on regular degassed carbonated beverage or tap water. This is due to elevated levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin and thus greater food intake in rats drinking carbonated drinks compared to control rats. Moreover, an increase in liver lipid accumulation of rats treated with gaseous drinks is shown opposed to control rats treated with degassed beverage or tap water. In a parallel study, the levels of ghrelin hormone were increased in 20 healthy human males upon drinking carbonated beverages compared to controls.
CONCLUSIONS: These results implicate a major role for carbon dioxide gas in soft drinks in inducing weight gain and the onset of obesity via ghrelin release and stimulation of the hunger response in male mammals.
Here is another article.
Fizzy water could cause obesity by encouraging you to eat more
Fizzy water could be a cause of obesity, according to a new study.
[...] The rats who drank fizzy drinks also showed signs of fat accumulating around their organs, a symptom of chronic obesity.
Levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin were "significantly higher" after the rats had had a carbonated drink.
[...] Gavin Partington, director-general of the British Soft Drinks Association, said the study was "bad science" because the outcomes for humans may not be the same as those for rats.
Regular coke has tons of sugar. So switch to Diet Coke. But that has artificial sweetener which can make you gain weight. So try La Croix flavored sparkling water, but oh, no, that is carbonated, and it can make you gain weight. Maybe bottled water? But that's probably no good either since whenever rats are experimented upon, something bad happens to them. Therefore I should just go on the wagon and stop drinking completely since even tap water is no good. Maybe researchers are being given too much money? Maybe living in cages causes problems in rats? Maybe back to regular coke.
(Score: 2) by Dunbal on Wednesday May 17, @05:53PM
Damn you, San Pellegrino and Perrier!
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday May 17, @05:59PM
I absorb moisture through my skin. But now they tell us the air's no good for us frogs.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by RedBear on Wednesday May 17, @06:04PM (3 children)
I'm sorry, but WTF is this BS I just quoted? Editor demerit. I thought it was well established by now that this kind of stuff belongs in the comment section.
¯\_ʕ◔.◔ʔ_/¯ LOL. I dunno. I'm just a bear.
... Peace out. Got bear stuff to do. 彡ʕ⌐■.■ʔ
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday May 17, @06:18PM (1 child)
"I don't understand that scientists include reasonable and sane control groups as a basic standard and I vote."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @06:08PM
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Wednesday May 17, @06:19PM (2 children)
I've sworn for yaesr that I tend to gain weight faster when drinking beer than when drinking wine; this would probably help explain that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @06:24PM (1 child)
Solution, drink flat beer. Or liquor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @06:27PM
Something like this [chicagonow.com]?
