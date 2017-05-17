from the growing-interest dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
The production of one of the key raw materials for fertilizer, ammonia (NH3) or nitrogen oxide (NOx), is a very energy-intensive process that is responsible for about 2% of all global CO2 emissions. However, it is hardly possible any longer to cut the energy consumption via current production processes since the theoretically minimal feasible energy consumption has already been more or less reached.
So the Indian PhD candidate [Bhaskar S.] Patil sought alternative methods to produce ammonia and nitrogen oxides for his PhD research, building two types of reactor, the Gliding Arc (GA) reactor and the Dielectric Barrier Discharge (DBD) reactor. In his experiments the GA reactor in particular appeared to be the most suited to producing nitrogen oxides. In this reactor, under atmospheric pressure, a plasma-front (a kind of mini lightning bolt) glides between two diverging metal surfaces, starting with a small opening (2 mm) to a width of 5 centimeters. This expansion causes the plasma to cool to room temperature. During the trajectory of the 'lightning', the nitrogen (N2) and oxygen (O2) molecules react in the immediate vicinity of the lightning front to nitrogen oxides (NO and NO2).
Patil optimized this reactor and at a volume of 6 liters per minute managed to achieve an energy consumption level of 2.8 MJ/mole, quite an improvement on the commercially developed methods that use approximately 0.5 MJ/mole. With the theoretical minimum of Patil's reactor, however, being that much lower (0.1 MJ/mole), in the long term this plasma technique could be an energy-efficient alternative to the current energy-devouring ammonia and nitrate production. An added benefit is that Patil's method requires no extra raw materials and production can be generated on a small scale using renewable energy, making his technique ideally suited for application in remote areas that have no access to power grids, such as parts of Africa, for instance.
[...] Apart from use at remote farms, this technique can also be used to stimulate the growth of plants in greenhouses and to store sustainable energy in liquid fuels.
The PhD research of Patil was financially supported by the EU MAPSYN consortium.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @07:26PM
Weaponize nitrogen in the air! DEATH to AMERICA. Allaluhu Akbarri! Lah lah lah lah lah lah lah!1Q!!
Die all infidel scum!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday May 17, @07:28PM (2 children)
I produce fertilizer when I pee. It's free. Also, I can do other things while my body processes water and waste to produce it, so it's better than free.
Can I get a grant?
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday May 17, @07:30PM (1 child)
How many megaton per day do you pee? :P
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, @07:49PM
Gigaton when I mix coffee and prune juice.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by kaszz on Wednesday May 17, @07:28PM
managed to achieve an energy consumption level of 2.8 MJ/mole, quite an improvement on the commercially developed methods that use approximately 0.5 MJ/mole
How can using more energy be better?
And how do they go from NO and NO2 into solid fertilizer?
Anyway.. This could be a use case for excess wind and solar production.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday May 17, @07:32PM
> achieve an energy consumption level of 2.8 MJ/mole, quite an improvement on the commercially developed methods that use
> approximately 0.5 MJ/mole. With the theoretical minimum of Patil's reactor, however, being that much lower (0.1 MJ/mole),
Methinks using more energy isn't an improvement. The new lower theoretical value is.
> making his technique ideally suited for application in remote areas that have no access to power grids, such as parts of Africa, for instance
O the irony!
Being a PhD from India, using Africa as an example of a place with underdeveloped corners is ... interesting.
Reply to This