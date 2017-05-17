Stories
Humans Rely More On 'Inferred' Visual Objects Than 'Real' Ones

posted by charon on Thursday May 18, @05:19AM   Printer-friendly
from the illusions-michael dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Humans treat 'inferred' visual objects generated by the brain as more reliable than external images from the real world, according to new research published in eLife.

The study, from the University of Osnabrück, Germany, reveals that when choosing between two identical visual objects -- one generated internally based on information from the blind spot and an external one -- we are surprisingly likely to show a bias towards the internal information.

To make sense of the world, humans and animals need to combine information from multiple sources. This is usually done according to how reliable each piece of information is. For example, to know when to cross the street, we usually rely more on what we see than what we hear -- but this can change on a foggy day.

"In such situations with the blind spot, the brain 'fills in' the missing information from its surroundings, resulting in no apparent difference in what we see," says senior author Professor Peter König, from the University of Osnabrück's Institute of Cognitive Science. "While this fill-in is normally accurate enough, it is mostly unreliable because no actual information from the real world ever reaches the brain. We wanted to find out if we typically handle this filled-in information differently to real, direct sensory information, or whether we treat it as equal."

  • (Score: 1) by arcz on Thursday May 18, @05:26AM

    Since the pattern is generated in the brain, it is likely to perfectly match the surroundings, thus always appearing continuous. The reason the blind spot image is preferred could have to do with the amount of information being processed, ie the mental image for the blind spot has more clarity than the real one because of limited detail perception of the eyes vs unlimited detail for imagined images perhaps?

