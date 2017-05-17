from the threadripper?-really? dept.
Shares of AMD rose 11.6% on Tuesday as Fudzilla reported that Intel would license graphics technologies from AMD after a similar deal with Nvidia expired two months earlier. The deal has not been confirmed.
On the other hand, AMD's 16-core "Threadripper" enthusiast/HEDT CPUs have been confirmed:
With one of the gnarliest CPU codenames we've ever seen, the Threadripper multicore monsters will go head to head with Intel's Broadwell-E and upcoming Skylake-E High-End Desktop (HEDT) CPUs alongside a new motherboard platform that promises expanded memory support and I/O bandwidth. That's likely to take the form of quad-channel RAM and more PCIe lanes, similar to Intel's X99 platform, but AMD is saving further details for its press conference at Computex at the end of May.
AMD's 32-core "Naples" server chips are now known as... "Epyc".
You have seen the launch of 4, 6, and 8-core AMD Ryzen parts. How do you feel about 10, 12, 14, and 16 cores (prices unknown, likely $1,000 or more for 16 cores)?
Previously: CPU Rumor Mill: Intel Core i9, AMD Ryzen 9, and AMD "Starship"
Related Stories
AMD is rumored to be releasing a line of Ryzen 9 "Threadripper" enthusiast CPUs that include 10, 12, 14, or 16 cores. This is in contrast to the Ryzen lines of AMD CPUs that topped out at the 8-core Ryzen 7 1800X with a base clock of 3.6 GHz.
Meanwhile, Intel is supposedly planning to release 6, 8, 10, and 12 core Skylake-X processors under an "Intel Core i9" designation. Two Kaby Lake-X, a quad-core and another quad-core with hyper-threading disabled, are also mentioned.
Finally, AMD's 32-core "Naples" server chips could be succeeded in late 2018 or 2019 by a 48-core 7nm part nicknamed "Starship". GlobalFoundries plans to skip the 10nm node, and where GF goes, AMD follows. Of course, according to Intel, what really matters are transistors per square millimeter.
All of the processors mentioned could be officially announced at Computex 2017, running from May 30 to June 3. Expect the high end desktop (HEDT) CPUs to be in excess of $500 and as high as $1,500. Intel may also announce Coffee Lake CPUs later this year including a "mainstream" priced 6-core chip.
(Score: 2, Funny) by qzm on Thursday May 18, @08:49AM
And by the time this news hit Soylent, the stock was back below the start of the 'surge'
Blink and you missed it, folks :)
On a side note, whomever thought the name EPYC was good need to be tarred, feathered, hung, drawn, quartered, and made to eat lutefisk as their last dinner.
EPIC was such a resoundingly successful piece of server technology, after all.....
I am guessing the kids who made that decision weren't around then though, after all, it was YEARS ago.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday May 18, @09:36AM
So will this mean less graphics drivers for free open source systems? ie Intel policy vs AMD/ATI.
Btw, cores are good.. if software can and will make use of them....
Reply to This