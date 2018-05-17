17/05/18/0028217 story
posted by charon on Thursday May 18, @10:18AM
from the sounds-like-some-kind-of-faerie-creature dept.
Today, at the Google I/O keynote, the Android team announced first-class support for Kotlin.
[...] Starting now, Android Studio 3.0 ships with Kotlin out of the box [...]
Additional coverage:
[Ed. Note: For the unaware: Kotlin.]
