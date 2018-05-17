Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Android to Add Kotlin Programming Language Support

posted by charon on Thursday May 18, @10:18AM   Printer-friendly
from the sounds-like-some-kind-of-faerie-creature dept.
OS

butthurt writes:

Today, at the Google I/O keynote, the Android team announced first-class support for Kotlin.

[...] Starting now, Android Studio 3.0 ships with Kotlin out of the box [...]

Jet Brains

Additional coverage:

[Ed. Note: For the unaware: Kotlin.]

Original Submission


«  AMD Stock Surges on Report of Intel Graphics Licensing Deal, 16-Core Ryzen Confirmed
Android to Add Kotlin Programming Language Support | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.