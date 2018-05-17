from the either-way,-it-smells-divine dept.
A monstrously huge creature that washed ashore on a remote Indonesian beach, oozing a mysterious red fluid, is probably a baleen whale in an advanced state of decomposition, experts said.
The Jakarta Globe calls the massive, rotting body a giant squid, and reports that a resident of Seram Island discovered the 49-foot dead creature on Tuesday.
But three marine experts told HuffPost that the animal actually appears to be some sort of baleen whale.
(Score: 2) by julian on Thursday May 18, @03:31PM
Fascinating. Who would have guessed that the most likely and mundane hypothesis would turn out to be true?
Reply to This