Google has announced an augmented reality service that overlays information on top of objects seen by a smartphone camera:
On Wednesday, the search giant announced a big push into augmented reality, which overlays digital images on what you'd normally see through a camera.
The new technology, announced at the company's I/O developer conference, is called Google Lens. It's a way to use your phone's camera to search for information. For example, point your camera at that flower and Google will tell you what kind it is. Point it at a book, and you get information on the author and see reviews. Ditto with restaurants: You'll be able to see reviews and pricing information on a little digital card that appears above the building on your phone's screen.
[...] Google Lens marks a big, ambitious attempt by a mainstream company to get into augmented reality in a way we haven't much seen yet. Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram (owned by Facebook) use AR for now to make you laugh and smile with filters like rainbow vomit or Iron Man masks. That stuff is important, but Google is taking a different approach when it comes to AR: utility.
Indeed, photo filters are very important.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday May 19, @08:54AM (1 child)
Great! Now I can build a spamfilter for all those obnoxious bill boards. Added functionality can include face identification of undercover cops and background green/red light for anyone you meet. The future is so bright I got to wear Goooogle lenses ;-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @09:10AM
Guess its a long beard and permanent sunglasses with a choice of stylish head garments from now on. Well, that is until they sell one of those stylish full body outfits from whatever that weird movie was called.
Seriously thought, this is something that could be easily done with a decent free (not as in beer) app with some visual recognition algorithms. Just feed that with your general location into your preferred search engine, choose which services to use as a cross reference, and get some good data. Google will probably win out with speed as always, nothing beats the centralized database of everything hooked up to a server farm to make the NSA weep.
