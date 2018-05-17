from the stop-snitching dept.
There are all sorts of different ways that websites that allow comments have dealt with trollish behavior over the years, but I think the BBC's new policy is the first I've seen in which the organization threatens that it may contact your boss or your school (found via Frank Fisher).
The new policy has a short section on "offensive or inappropriate content on BBC websites" where it says the following:
Offensive or inappropriate content on BBC websites
If you post or send offensive, inappropriate or objectionable content anywhere on or to BBC websites or otherwise engage in any disruptive behaviour on any BBC service, the BBC may use your personal information to stop such behaviour.
Where the BBC reasonably believes that you are or may be in breach of any applicable laws (e.g. because content you have posted may be defamatory), the BBC may use your personal information to inform relevant third parties such as your employer, school email/internet provider or law enforcement agencies about the content and your behaviour.
To be fair, it does seem to limit this to cases where it believes you've violated the law, but even so, it seems like a stretch to argue that the BBC should be calling your boss to tell on you for being a [troll], even if you break the law.
Source: TechDirt
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @02:15AM (3 children)
Because I don't have enough problems with trolls mocking me, moderators downmodding me, and bullies threatening to doxx me. Now the BBC is against me too.
Fuck you, world! Fuck the whole lot of you!!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @02:26AM (1 child)
Is that the same mouth you use to say "hello" to your boss every morning?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @02:30AM
Nobody is the boss of me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @03:39AM
I just route it all through Russia and Rachel Maddow.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday May 19, @02:23AM (6 children)
I don't know anyone that's dumb enough to give the BBC their real personal info. Always use spam catcher email accounts and burner phones for this kind of crap.
This convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday May 19, @02:33AM (3 children)
Bingo. fustakrakich wins the internet today. People who voluntarily give the BBC, or anyone else online, their real contact information, are chumps, asking to be burnt.
I'm looking at all the fools who post all the details of their lives to Facebook, first and foremost. But, while those are the worst of the worst, you can find chumps almost everywhere who invite predators into their lives. The internet is NOT the repository for all of your hopes and fears, it is NOT the place for all your personal details.
And, FUCK THE BBC!!
As for my employer, it is very clear where his authority begins and ends. My employer has jack shit to say about what I post online, unless I screw up and name that employer, and offer trade secrets and confidential information. ONLY IF I should cross that line, would my employer have any authority over my postings. Fuck my employer, and double fuck the social justice warrior who calls herself a "human relations" officer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @02:44AM (1 child)
double fuck the social justice warrior who calls herself a "human relations" officer
So, company whore?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday May 19, @03:01AM
Mmmmmm - uhhhhh -
That's a tough question. I don't think she whores herself at all. She is a BELIEVER!! You can't sell yourself for an idea that you believe in. Besides, she's almost the definition of "fugly", so she would have a hard time prostituting herself.
So, no, I don't suppose she's any kind of a whore.
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Friday May 19, @03:17AM
Why would it have to be you who ties them together? A 3rd party reddit/twitter lynch mob leader will tie your name to your employer and demand your firing. ISP/Telco/Service provider staff will dox you to assist, provided your politics aren't sufficiently leftist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @02:54AM (1 child)
> I don't know anyone that's dumb enough to give the BBC their real personal info.
Like.... your IP address?
If you post from work and you break the law, it doesn't seem out of line for the BBC to report that someone at your company's place of business is using their equipment to break the law.
ISP and email providers are In the list of groups they will contact, seems like they don't care about your employer per se but the group responsible for the equipment you are using. This policy sounds completely ordinary to me.
This story, like everything else the mighty butthurt posts is just click-bait for the half-cocked.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @03:39AM
Bleh! Go away, troll!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @02:25AM (4 children)
Troll them once: Shame on you.
Troll them twice: You're already unemployable and can troll them all day long.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @02:36AM
Sure but the real questions are can you still collect jobseekers benefits and does being unemployable for trolling count as a disability and how can trolling be used as the thin edge of a wedge to basic income.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday May 19, @02:51AM (2 children)
Shit, I'd been hoping those fuckers would torpedo my career with Boston Dynamics for the past fucking decade. I hate my workplace, Jews, and, shit, everybody. [youtube.com]
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday May 19, @02:59AM (1 child)
You're employed? How the fuck did THAT happen, family connections?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday May 19, @03:13AM
Ask San Francisco. if somebody can get hired there, [youtube.com] they can get hired anywhere.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday May 19, @02:26AM (1 child)
What kind of surveillance and investigative powers do they have that they can figure out who you and your bosses are? Especially if you don't use your real name?
Please don't tell the MAFIAA how you do--- oh, you are part of the MAFIAA.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday May 19, @02:50AM
I sense some levity in your post, but the BBC is indeed married to the MAFIAA-like organizations of the world. I think we all realize that the US has no counterpart for the BBC. Maybe Netflix could become BBC-like, in time. But, Netflix doesn't control radio and television space, so probably not. We just don't have anything like the BBC.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @02:36AM (3 children)
In America your own congressional representative will write to your boss for exercising your first amendment right to free speech. [thehill.com] And not even buzzard-approved punching-down free-speech, actual speaking-truth-to-power political free speech.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday May 19, @02:46AM (2 children)
That is truly interesting. And, I quote,
"A lawyer told WNYC that the letter is likely not illegal, though it could pose a problem for the congressman politically."
If the activist groups failed to use that letter against the congressman, they missed a golden opportunity. Legal or not, the letter was immoral and unethical. Of course few people expect congress critters to possess morals or ethics.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday May 19, @02:56AM (1 child)
The bit I liked was: “I had to write a statement to my CEO, and at my level as an assistant general counsel and a senior vice president, at this employer it was not something that I expected,”
I know what I would write to the CEO if put in that position: "Dear CEO, this is none of your business".
Also "Frelinghuysen's campaign office in a statement called the note “a personal letter” and maintained that the congressman is not involved with the “bank’s business.”
Weasel trying to weasel out of it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @03:03AM
> I know what I would write to the CEO if put in that position: "Dear CEO, this is none of your business".
The article implies that she was forced to resign as a result. So, CEO's business or not, she is the one who paid the price.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @02:40AM
All my BBC accounts show me to be Someone I don't like.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday May 19, @02:41AM (5 children)
In the 80's and early 90's, days of usenet. Didn't understand why people didn't use their real names online, and it suddenly clicked.
It clicked so suddenly I had to get a username Right Fricken Now. Snotnose came to mind. Now I'm snotnose everywhere. And I'm not the only one, there are 3-4 other folks who go by snotnose. Fortunately we don't intersect in our interests, unfortunately it's easy to find out one is a sk8er dude and one is a minister. Still, potential boss googles me and they won't find anything they can tie to me. Cuz they don't know I'm snotnose.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @02:51AM (1 child)
Michael David Crawford uses his real name and Michael David Crawford can do no wrong. Michael David Crawford recovers from homelessness and long term unemployment in a world where unemployment is a death sentence. Michael David Crawford is a living miracle of blockbuster proportions. Michael David Crawford will have a movie made about his life starring Michael David Crawford as Michael David Crawford.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday May 19, @03:00AM
Fuck yeah. Michael David Crawford ROCKS.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @02:53AM (1 child)
Yes, I do know who you are, but I hired you anyway. It amuses me to keep you around.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday May 19, @03:02AM
I wish. Made the mistake of leaving a good job a few years back to join a startup, which went tits up a year later. Haven't been able to get an interview since then, let alone a job. Even chopped 10-15 years off my resume, nobody responds to my "um, u got a job, I would be really good at it, so, we good?" emails.
I did not plan to retire in my 50s, but that seems to be what I've done.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Friday May 19, @02:56AM
Yes, I learned that lesson pretty early too -- for me, it was someone posting emails on his website without permission, emails I had sent him just as casual comments on his site and not meant for public consumption. (This was back in the early days of the web when people just put up personal websites on whatever topic, and they'd have their email address prominently listed for comments/discussion.) You can still find those emails archived around -- the internet never forgot. It was nothing too embarrassing, but it was enough to make me realize I needed to be careful where I used my name when dealing on the internet.
I don't seem to have any competition for my username. Well, there was another guy, but he's been dead for over 300 years, so I don't think he's a problem. Most places I just go by Athanasius when that username is available -- there is occasional competition there (as there was on Slashdot, hence why I use my full name here).
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Friday May 19, @03:08AM (1 child)
Seriously. First off, there's nothing in the BBC statement that implies they are going to contact your BOSS -- that's just unjustified spin in TFA. After "employer" they say "school email/internet provider." I take this to mean something slightly different than what TFA is reading into it -- namely, they will contact your email provider if you are using real-world info for your account AND doing something illegal. That email provider could be your employer (if you're using a business email) or your school or your other internet email provider.
And why shouldn't they? If you're using an employer's email, a university's email, or an internet provider's services to do something illegal, there's at least a theoretical possibility that those hosts could be held partly liable for your illegal acts. This isn't generally true legally in the U.S., but precedents have been set elsewhere that make this a real possibility. BBC isn't "telling on you" -- it's informing the entity you claim to be using for internet/email service that one of their users is doing something potentially illegal and for which they could be held culpable in some countries.
As other posts have said already -- only an idiot would be using a real name/email address that easily is tracked back to them to do something questionably legal online. But if you are, well, I'd say BBC has every right to let involved parties know.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by tftp on Friday May 19, @03:31AM
If you're using an employer's email, a university's email, or an internet provider's services to do something illegal
The good old BBC does not limit itself to reporting an illegal (? probably "suspected illegal") content. Their conditions are much more relaxed:
If you post or send offensive, inappropriate or objectionable content anywhere on or to BBC websites or otherwise engage in any disruptive behaviour on any BBC service, the BBC may use your personal information to stop such behaviour.
Offensive, inappropriate or objectionable? Oh sweet Jesus... hold, I'm taking that back - the name of a well known literary character will be offensive and objectionable to many. The criteria that BBC published allow posting only of information-free content, probably cats' photos. Per the letter of this law, you may be reported for merely disagreeing with an article. In essence, their words permit them to report you if you displease the BBC in any way, as it's them who define what "offensive" and "disruptive" means. Or, even worse, they may adopt those definitions from one or another "vocal minority," [often] being driven by the demands of social justice. Then that minority will crucify you. Hold, I cannot say that either...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @03:30AM
By the way, BBC, go ahead and contact my boss if you like.
I work for myself. Can't wait to tell you limp-dick bad teeth
cowards to go fuck yourselves.
If anyone is wondering whether the US is different from the UK,
you can quit wondering now.
