Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Legislation Would Require the NSA to Inform Other Agencies About Vulnerabilities

posted by n1 on Friday May 19, @04:02AM   Printer-friendly
from the flying-pigs-require-faa-clearance dept.
Security

takyon writes:

A bill has been introduced that, if passed, would put a slight check on the NSA's exploitation of software vulnerabilities:

A bill proposed in Congress on Wednesday would require the U.S. National Security Agency to inform representatives of other government agencies about security holes it finds in software like the one that allowed last week's "ransomware" attacks.

Under former President Barack Obama, the government created a similar inter-agency review, but it was not required by law and was administered by the NSA itself.

The new bill would mandate a review when a government agency discovers a security hole in a computer product and does not want to alert the manufacturer because it hopes to use the flaw to spy on rivals. It also calls for the review process to be chaired by the defense-oriented Department of Homeland Security rather than the NSA, which spends 90 percent of its budget on offensive capabilities and spying.

Original Submission


«  BBC May Contact Your Boss if You Post Comments it Finds Problematic
Legislation Would Require the NSA to Inform Other Agencies About Vulnerabilities | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by MadTinfoilHatter on Friday May 19, @04:33AM

    by MadTinfoilHatter (4635) on Friday May 19, @04:33AM (#512015)

    This won't put any kind of checks on anything. It only means that the vulnerabilities previously exploitable by the NSA, will now also be exploitable by the CIA, FBI, and probably some other TLA:s as well. DHS? (Shudders.)

    Of course it also means that there will be even more potential holes for those vulnerabilities to leak to criminals not employed by any TLA, and we'll have another round of ransomware pwnage. Yay for "checks and balances".

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday May 19, @05:01AM

    by kaszz (4211) on Friday May 19, @05:01AM (#512027) Journal

    Personally I have passed a rule that Santa Claus have to give me a new super computer every year. This forces him to do this. :-)

(1)