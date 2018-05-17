Stories
Chinese Scientists Develop New Plow

Friday May 19, @05:44AM
Chinese metal scientists announced they had developed a plow using a new steel alloy.

Plow was initially used in China over 2,000 years ago, centuries earlier than in Europe. However, Chinese farmers nowadays would rather pay over the odds for imported plows because of their better quality and durability.

The situation may soon change, thanks to the new research.

Yan Desheng, of the Institute of Metal Research under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the new metal was developed on the basis of boron steel, with micro-alloying elements and fine carbide added, so as to increase its hardness while keeping its high ductility.

The new material had been used to make over 1,000 farming tools, such as moldboard plows and rotary blades.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @05:58AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @05:58AM (#512039)

    Is this like carbon fiber horse buggy?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @06:08AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @06:08AM (#512043)

      Did you just invent a better buggy? Quick, patent your idea, and sell to the Amish.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @06:13AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @06:13AM (#512045)

      You need to plow for most crops. Some GMO plants don't really need it, which saves diesel fuel and soil erosion.

      A plow is also good for removing land mines. :-)

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @06:18AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @06:18AM (#512047)

        My operation is 100% hydroponic.

  • (Score: 2) by coolgopher on Friday May 19, @06:22AM

    by coolgopher (1157) on Friday May 19, @06:22AM (#512051)

    RTF(s)A one concludes that it's possibly a new steel alloy, or possibly just the use of said allow for plows which is new. And maybe the plow design is better than either the imported ones or the allegedly crappy home-made ones. But it's definitely cheaper than the imported ones.

    I can only hope a lot was lost in translation. At least getting the alloy composition would've been nice. As is, one can make no informed comparisons.

