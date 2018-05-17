17/05/18/2244208 story
posted by n1 on Friday May 19, @07:23AM
from the and-a-bottle-of-rum dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Ah, Denuvo; the anti-tamper tech that a lot of gamers hate. And while some people may claim that this attitude comes from the fact that the games powered by it are hard to crack, the latest triple-A game powered by it, PREY, has already been cracked.
While it did not break the record for the fastest Denuvo-powered game cracked, it’s a real surprise that the latest, and more powerful, version of the Denuvo is unable to protect these games for more than ten days.
For what it’s worth, Resident Evil VII remains the fastest cracked Denuvo-powered game as it was cracked in just five days, while Mass Effect: Andromeda is close to PREY as it was cracked in ten – more or less – days.
Source: Dark Side of Gaming
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday May 19, @07:52AM (1 child)
DRM irritates the honest customers. Those who absolutely want to pirate, are going to get cracked versions anyway.
Could they just stop?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @08:09AM
DRM is a buisness in and on itself. It's a digital version of snake oil, just that in this case not only is the offered cure fake, the disease it claims to cure is fake too.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Friday May 19, @07:55AM (1 child)
Not sure it's a tech that gamers hate. Does it get in their way? Most DRM these days is fairly innocuous and the days of not having a compatible CD-drive or whatever are behind us. Probably it checks in, and requires Internet connection, and re-activates if you suddenly change all your hardware, but beyond that does it actually affect a gamer who's purchased the game?
I'm sure it's a tech that "gamers who want to pirate games" mildly dislike, because it means they can't play the latest-and-greatest on release day for nothing. But it's not like they are cracking the games themselves. And those who are, probably find it quite fun to do so - even more so if it's challenging.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @08:08AM
I don't know about gamers, but for me a program that requires an internet connection for operations that don't inherently need one already is an annoyance.
