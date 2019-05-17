Stories
Vatican Observatory Hosts Conference on Astronomy

posted by cmn32480 on Friday May 19, @10:23AM   Printer-friendly
from the i'll-give-you-your-God-if-you-give-me-my-billions-of-years dept.
Science

butthurt writes:

The Daily Beast reports that astronomers met at the Vatican for a conference in honour of Georges Lemaître. Lemaître, a Catholic priest and astronomer, proposed in 1927 the notion of a "primordial atom" from which the Universe originated. His idea is now commonly called the Big Bang theory. The article notes that the words "God" and "religion" are absent from the titles of the presentations.

Slides (PDF) associated with the presentations are available from the Web site of the Vatican Observatory.

further reading:
official announcement
biography of Lemaître
The Cornell Daily Sun article about Lemaître

additional coverage:

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by turgid on Friday May 19, @10:28AM (1 child)

    by turgid (4318) on Friday May 19, @10:28AM (#512109) Journal

    They'll catch up eventually.

    Don't let Righty keep you down.

    • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday May 19, @11:05AM

      by Gaaark (41) on Friday May 19, @11:05AM (#512115) Homepage Journal

      Just leave your youngest kids at home!

      --- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
