posted by cmn32480 on Friday May 19, @10:23AM
from the i'll-give-you-your-God-if-you-give-me-my-billions-of-years dept.
The Daily Beast reports that astronomers met at the Vatican for a conference in honour of Georges Lemaître. Lemaître, a Catholic priest and astronomer, proposed in 1927 the notion of a "primordial atom" from which the Universe originated. His idea is now commonly called the Big Bang theory. The article notes that the words "God" and "religion" are absent from the titles of the presentations.
Slides (PDF) associated with the presentations are available from the Web site of the Vatican Observatory.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday May 19, @10:28AM (1 child)
They'll catch up eventually.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday May 19, @11:05AM
Just leave your youngest kids at home!
