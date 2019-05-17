Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Supermarket Giant to Slash Emissions 60% by 2025, 100% Renewable by 2030

posted by charon on Friday May 19, @03:11PM   Printer-friendly
from the so-many-trees-to-hug dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

Business Green reports that the company is making a firm, long-term commitment to the fight against climate change. Specifically, that commitment includes a promise to slash its own operational greenhouse emissions 60% by 2025, and by 100% by 2050. It has also promised to run on 100% renewable energy by 2030. In the process, it became the first UK supermarket to have its climate change plans approved by the Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative.

Of course, even with these impressive goals, much remains to be done. As WWF's head of climate and energy, Gareth Redmond-King, notes in the Business Green article, Tesco is a major retailer of gasoline and diesel due to the gas (petrol!) stations it runs at its stores. And a related commitment to slash supply chain emissions by only 17% by 2030 is not nearly as impressive as its own operational emissions targets.

Source: Treehugger.com

Original Submission


«  MonarchyNews: The King is My Co-Pilot and Japanese Succession "Crisis"
Supermarket Giant to Slash Emissions 60% by 2025, 100% Renewable by 2030 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.