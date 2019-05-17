from the you-reap-what-you-sow dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Two years ago, academic publisher Elsevier filed a complaint against Sci-Hub, Libgen and several related "pirate" sites.
The publisher accused the websites of making academic papers widely available to the public, without permission.
While Sci-Hub and Libgen are nothing like the average pirate site, they are just as illegal according to Elsevier's legal team, which swiftly obtained a preliminary injunction from a New York District Court.
The injunction ordered Sci-Hub's founder Alexandra Elbakyan, who is the only named defendant, to quit offering access to any Elsevier content. This didn't happen, however.
Sci-Hub and the other websites lost control over several domain names, but were quick to bounce back. They remain operational today and have no intention of shutting down, despite pressure from the Court.
This prompted Elsevier to request a default judgment and a permanent injunction against the Sci-Hub and Libgen defendants. In a motion filed this week, Elsevier's legal team describes the sites as pirate havens.
Source: https://torrentfreak.com/elsevier-wants-15-million-piracy-damages-from-sci-hub-and-libgen-170518/
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @04:52PM
GNU everything! Information wants to be free! Look at my open sores selfie pics!
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday May 19, @04:53PM (2 children)
I think Elbakyan can tell Evilvier.. Fuck you! ;-)
With a good standing on legal and moral grounds. Travel might be restricted however.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @04:57PM
Travel is unnecessary in the information age when every homeless bum living under a bridge can send a message anywhere in the world. I think I'll stay under the bridge today as it's cloudy and rainy and I don't feel like walking.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday May 19, @05:09PM
As long as she stays in Russia and/or Kazakhstan she should be fairly safe from the reaches of Evilvier, if she is ever going to go on some academic or personal trip to (western) Europe or the USA then their might be some issues.
That said I recall this being a previous topic of Soylent and when I looked thru the sites (Sci-Hub and Libgen) they where full of other, as in non academic papers, such as various books (both scanned and ebooks), comics and such. I have no idea if that has been addressed or not. That said Evilvier doesn't give a shit of there was an entire collection of Hellboy comics etc or the latest books from O'Reilly etc there. But still it did contain other things.
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=16/05/17/1127257 [soylentnews.org]
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=15/06/09/207218 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday May 19, @05:11PM
1676: If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of Giants.
2017: I got mine, fuck you.
