According to this news item, one of the holdups to the wide usage of autonomous cars is a lack of regulations that can be used to certify the control systems: http://www.automotivetestingtechnologyinternational.com/industry-blogs.php?BlogID=1973
Regulatory challenges
The influence of legislation around the world on the way tests will be performed in future is relatively small. For example, there are as yet no binding standards for driverless cars. This makes it a very complex task to make cars reliably safe for the global market. However, there are of course calls for safety levels, backed up by defined safety standards such as ASIL. They are a pre-requisite for planning reliability for investments in necessary new testing equipment. Crucial for the breakthrough of autonomous driving will be the speed at which global legislation can introduce the appropriate regulations. The sooner this happens, the faster the requirements for validating a completely driverless car can be implemented.
The same author suggests that the well established V-model for system development, validation and verification might be short-cut in some way to meet aggressive timing requirements -- which sounds like a great recipe for disaster to this AC. Have any SN readers had any involvement in this area?
A general reference on V-models is an interesting read. According to the article, it started at Hughes Aircraft in the 1960s (Los Angeles).
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday May 19, @07:32PM (4 children)
I'm waiting to read about a grizzly autonomous car accident. Any takers how long it takes before such event hits the courts in a circus way?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Friday May 19, @07:39PM (2 children)
When it does hit the courts, the autonomous car will likely have a lot of data to show that a human was at fault. Or maybe that something in the environment happened so fast that the system could not respond, and a human wouldn't have done any better.
What would be more interesting is a true failure in the autonomous car control system. One of those statistical classifiers fails to properly classify a pedestrian. I wonder if we'll ever see something like that?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @07:57PM (1 child)
It'll be like trying to use footage from police body cams for anything besides showing the cop was complete right to shoot somebody. Or like big pharma only publishing results that make it seem like their shit works, etc.
You know the golden rule? He who has the gold, makes the rules.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday May 19, @08:02PM
I suspect the autonomous car makers have the gold.
I'm sure all of the data collected by the autonomous car will be available to the other party(ies) of the accident and their insurance companies and lawyers.
There is another failure mode of autonomous vehicles that I did not mention. Not a software failure. But a hardware failure. Oh, my, one of those ceramic caps quit working after being in the sun all day, and the car killed someone.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday May 19, @08:14PM
Is the grizzly the passenger, or the victim?
I like the idea of Joe-six-pack getting into an accident, storming angrily out of his wrecked car to retaliate in typical shitty human fashion, only to discover that the autonomous car was carrying a 600-pound bear.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday May 19, @07:55PM (1 child)
Buyers have to have faith in them, before they can be sold.
Although, the number of drivers who put their lives at risk already with driver assist technologies may indicate that there are buyers.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday May 19, @08:05PM
I'm optimistic about technology generally.
But of all the cool self driving videos I've seen, I don't seem to run across any where the self driving car drives in bad weather. Or where the road is covered with snow. Or where you can't make out the lines that indicate where the lanes are.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @07:55PM (1 child)
"one of the holdups to the wide usage of autonomous cars is a lack of regulations that can be used to certify the control systems"
Which of course doesn't mean they work or are safe but merely "certified".
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday May 19, @08:11PM
Precisely.
If you comply with a "certification", you can transfer liability on the authors for not covering the corner case in which your car kills 5 people.
Autonomous cars are improving every day, but lawyers have sharpened their quills waiting to sue deep-pocketed manufacturers (on behalf of poor victims, of course).
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Friday May 19, @08:13PM
Read: Hold harmless.
Caveat emptor.
