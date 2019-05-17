According to this news item, one of the holdups to the wide usage of autonomous cars is a lack of regulations that can be used to certify the control systems: http://www.automotivetestingtechnologyinternational.com/industry-blogs.php?BlogID=1973

Regulatory challenges

The influence of legislation around the world on the way tests will be performed in future is relatively small. For example, there are as yet no binding standards for driverless cars. This makes it a very complex task to make cars reliably safe for the global market. However, there are of course calls for safety levels, backed up by defined safety standards such as ASIL. They are a pre-requisite for planning reliability for investments in necessary new testing equipment. Crucial for the breakthrough of autonomous driving will be the speed at which global legislation can introduce the appropriate regulations. The sooner this happens, the faster the requirements for validating a completely driverless car can be implemented.

(bold added by submitter)

The same author suggests that the well established V-model for system development, validation and verification might be short-cut in some way to meet aggressive timing requirements -- which sounds like a great recipe for disaster to this AC. Have any SN readers had any involvement in this area?

A general reference on V-models is an interesting read. According to the article, it started at Hughes Aircraft in the 1960s (Los Angeles).