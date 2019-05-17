Stories
Oculus Research Presents Focal Surface Display. Will Eliminate Nausea in VR

posted by charon on Friday May 19, @10:55PM
from the oculus-barf-bag-accessory dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Focal surface displays mimic the way our eyes naturally focus at objects of varying depths. Rather than trying to add more and more focus areas to get the same degree of depth, this new approach changes the way light enters the display using spatial light modulators (SLMs) to bend the headset's focus around 3D objects—increasing depth and maximizing the amount of space represented simultaneously.

All of this adds up to improved image sharpness and a more natural viewing experience in VR.

"Quite frankly, one of the reasons this project ran as long as it did is that we did a bunch of things wrong the first time around," jokes Research Scientist Fix. "Manipulating focus isn't quite the same as modulating intensity or other more usual tasks in computational displays, and it took us a while to get to the correct mathematical formulation that finally brought everything together. Our overall motivation was to do things the 'right' way—solid engineering combined with the math and algorithms to back it up. We weren't going to be happy with something that only worked on paper or a hacked together prototype that didn't have any rigorous explanation of why it worked."

The paper (PDF).

  by takyon on Friday May 19, @10:56PM

    by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Friday May 19, @10:56PM (#512428) Journal

    It sounds like implementing a focal surface display will eliminate a major source of eye strain. Soon, any headset that does not have an adequate method of retinal blur correction will be garbage.

    focal surface displays: high resolution; narrow FOV; narrow eye box; wide DOF; yes eye tracking required; yes adaptive optics; yes content-dependent optimization; high image quality; near-correct retinal blur class

    [...] Field of view, eye box dimensions, and image quality depend on implementation choices: listed values correspond to the performance of prototypes in the cited publications, being indicative of current display technology limitations.

    [...] Today’s VR HMDs exhibit FOVs around 100 degrees with resolutions better than 5 cycles per degree (cpd). Emerging designs must ultimately support such specifications and beyond.

    Don't accept anything less than 180 degrees, preferably 210 [roadtovr.com] (comparison [roadtovr.com]). This needn't be computationally taxing since less detail could be rendered on the edges. And if a "focal surface display" already includes eye tracking in order to approximate retinal blur, the eye tracking could be used to render less detail at spots where the eyes are not pointed at (this "foveated rendering" [theverge.com] article includes an image right at the top that demonstrates the concept very well).

    by julian on Friday May 19, @11:01PM

      by julian (6003) on Friday May 19, @11:01PM (#512429)

      I'm hoping this makes VR usable for me. Right now a few minutes makes me feel like I've held my eyes crossed for hours. It causes a weird burning soreness.

      At least I don't get the nausea that some people report. I bet that'll be harder to fix.

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @11:06PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 19, @11:06PM (#512432)

      On the other side of the coin, as an inventor, you don't want early adopters. When you invent something in a stroke of insight, your first instinct might be to shout from the rooftops, look at this awesome thing I just invented. But if you can't explain how or why it works, or you can't even replicate the invention reliably, your early adopters will hate you. If it takes you 2~3 years to develop the theory behind your invention, everyone will hate your guts. You will become known as that idiot loser who can't do anything right.

