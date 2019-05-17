Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

VLF Radio Waves Create Protective Bubble Around Earth

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday May 20, @12:22AM   Printer-friendly
from the the-earth-in-the-bubble dept.
Science

takyon writes:

http://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/human-activity-changing-space-too-180963369/

There's hardly anything on Earth that has escaped human influence—from the oceans to the atmosphere. But a new study suggests that human activity is also influencing the space around our planet; this is on top of the space junk already swirling around out there. Very Low Frequency (VLF) broadcasts have created a planetary cocoon, shielding the planet from high energy particle radiation, according to a NASA press release.

[...] This ephemeral bubble adds to the already protective magnetosphere, encompassing our planet. Researchers report the find this week in the journal Space Science Review.

The discovery was made using the Van Allen Probes, spacecraft launched in 2012 to monitor the bands of charged particles surrounding the Earth.

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2017/nasas-van-allen-probes-spot-man-made-barrier-shrouding-earth/

Original Submission


«  Oculus Research Presents Focal Surface Display. Will Eliminate Nausea in VR
VLF Radio Waves Create Protective Bubble Around Earth | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.