posted by Fnord666 on Saturday May 20, @01:51AM
from the a-sesame-seed dept.
In a rare show of unity in the Middle East, an advanced research centre to be shared by the troubled region has opened in Jordan.
Despite political tensions and rows, countries usually hostile to each other are jointly supporting the venture. Its name is Sesame - Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East. The facility hosts a synchrotron, a particle accelerator that acts as a powerful microscope.
Researchers including Iranians, Israelis and Palestinians - who would never normally meet - will now use the machine together.
Sesame is a play on the famous phrase "Open Sesame" and is meant to signal a new era of collaborative science.
Best wishes to Sesame!
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @02:03AM
Isn't that from "Aladdin and the forty thieves" or something?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @02:08AM
Babel, Memory Alpha, Nimbus III, it's all peaceful collaboration until people start dying.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @02:09AM
Anybody working on cheap desalination? And being the Middle East and all, maybe a few more solar installations can power it. So much abundance and look what they do with it. Where's the real science? Rocketry seems to be popular. And demolition is a biggie.
Reply to This