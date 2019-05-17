Stories
Dell BIOS Update Bricks PCs

posted by n1 on Saturday May 20, @05:05AM   Printer-friendly
from the "bricks"-is-absolutely-accurate-this-time dept.
-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

The Register (aka El Reg) reports:

Many [who installed the latest Dell BIOS update] now cannot boot up their machines. One typical explanation posted was: "Add me to the list Dell Inspiron 20 model 3052, updated on the weekend, woke up to a solid amber/orange light and a dead computer. Contacted Dell on facebook and this is what I was told "The updates Dell releases don't affect the system. But it would enhance the performance of the system" ummmm no....if they broke they need to fix it."

[...] Some users complained screens cycled through red, green, blue and white while others saw nothing but an amber or red power light and a dead screen.

The main model affected by the allegedly dodgy update is the Inspiron 20 3052, although a few users reported similar problems with Inspiron 3252s.

[...] Dell's initial reaction was to tell customers they needed to buy new motherboards.

[...] Although complaints in the forum date back to May 12, Dell took four days to offer up a possible solution... which users subsequently said didn't work. Dell has yet to send [El Reg] a statement.

Have we saved anyone from a big headache?

The relevant Dell forum thread can be found here.

Original Submission


Dell BIOS Update Bricks PCs
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @05:07AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @05:07AM (#512525)

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @05:12AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @05:12AM (#512527)

      Its "business-grade" stuff... what did you expect?

