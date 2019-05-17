from the news-met-with-glowing-reports dept.
India has approved the construction of ten indigenously designed pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWR). India approved the construction of ten 700 MWe units in a “significant decision to fast-track India’s domestic nuclear power program”.
The Cabinet’s announcement did not give any timeline or locations for the new plants, but said the project would result in a “significant augmentation” of the country’s nuclear generation capacity.
India has 6780 MWe of installed nuclear capacity from 22 operational reactors with another 6700 MWe expected to come on stream over the next five years, the cabinet noted. It said the ten new units would be a “fully homegrown initiative”, with likely manufacturing orders to Indian industry of about INR 700 billion ($11 billion).
China is to supply Argentina with two nuclear power reactors – one a Candu pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR), the other a Hualong One pressurised water reactor (PWR). The contract was among 19 agreements signed yesterday in Beijing during a meeting of Chinese president Xi Jinping and Argentinean president Mauricio Macri.
Source: NextBigFuture.com
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @08:27AM
N/T
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by butthurt on Saturday May 20, @08:49AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CANDU#Nuclear_nonproliferation [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @09:30AM (1 child)
My first hope was India wouldn't build any more nukes.
Yeah, long shot.
My second hope was that if they were going to go nuke again that they would try a large-scale thorium plant that would CONSUME nuclear waste rather than produce more.
Oh, well. Welcome to the mid-20th Century, India.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @09:43AM
NK is geo closer to India than it is to US. Pakistan even more so.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @09:33AM (1 child)
My first hope was that India wouldn't build any more nukes.
Yeah, long shot.
My second hope was that if they were going to go nuke again that they would try a large-scale THORIUM plant that would CONSUME nuclear waste rather than produce more.
Oh, well. Welcome to the mid-20th Century, India.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday May 20, @09:41AM
With the prev two, these make 4 ways already! :)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by cafebabe on Saturday May 20, @09:46AM
Good morning. Infosys Nuclear Power Technical Support. How may I help you?
Have you tried turning it off and on again?
Now is a good time to clear your cookies.
Reply to This