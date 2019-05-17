Stories
India Approves 10 Locally-Designed Nuclear Reactors; China to Build 2 Reactors for Argentina

posted by n1 on Saturday May 20, @08:23AM
from the news-met-with-glowing-reports dept.
Science Business

DeathMonkey writes:

India has approved the construction of ten indigenously designed pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWR). India approved the construction of ten 700 MWe units in a “significant decision to fast-track India’s domestic nuclear power program”.

The Cabinet’s announcement did not give any timeline or locations for the new plants, but said the project would result in a “significant augmentation” of the country’s nuclear generation capacity.

India has 6780 MWe of installed nuclear capacity from 22 operational reactors with another 6700 MWe expected to come on stream over the next five years, the cabinet noted. It said the ten new units would be a “fully homegrown initiative”, with likely manufacturing orders to Indian industry of about INR 700 billion ($11 billion).

China is to supply Argentina with two nuclear power reactors – one a Candu pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR), the other a Hualong One pressurised water reactor (PWR). The contract was among 19 agreements signed yesterday in Beijing during a meeting of Chinese president Xi Jinping and Argentinean president Mauricio Macri.

Source: NextBigFuture.com

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @08:27AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @08:27AM (#512546)

    N/T

  • (Score: 1) by butthurt on Saturday May 20, @08:49AM

    by butthurt (6141) on Saturday May 20, @08:49AM (#512554) Journal

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CANDU#Nuclear_nonproliferation [wikipedia.org]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @09:30AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @09:30AM (#512557)

    My first hope was India wouldn't build any more nukes.
    Yeah, long shot.

    My second hope was that if they were going to go nuke again that they would try a large-scale thorium plant that would CONSUME nuclear waste rather than produce more.

    Oh, well. Welcome to the mid-20th Century, India.

    -- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @09:43AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @09:43AM (#512560)

      Oh, well. Welcome to the mid-20th Century, India.

      NK is geo closer to India than it is to US. Pakistan even more so.

  • (Score: 2) by cafebabe on Saturday May 20, @09:46AM

    by cafebabe (894) on Saturday May 20, @09:46AM (#512563) Journal

    Good morning. Infosys Nuclear Power Technical Support. How may I help you?

    Have you tried turning it off and on again?

