Climate Change is Turning Antarctica Green, Say Researchers

DeathMonkey writes:

In the past 50 years the quantity and rate of plant growth has shot up, says study, suggesting further warming could lead to rapid ecosystem changes.

Antarctica may conjure up an image of a pristine white landscape, but researchers say climate change is turning the continent green.

Scientists studying banks of moss in Antarctica have found that the quantity of moss, and the rate of plant growth, has shot up in the past 50 years, suggesting the continent may have a verdant future.

"Antarctica is not going to become entirely green, but it will become more green than it currently is," said Matt Amesbury, co-author of the research from the University of Exeter.

"This is linking into other processes that are happening on the Antarctic Peninsula at the moment, particularly things like glacier retreat which are freeing up new areas of ice-free land – and the mosses particularly are very effective colonisers of those new areas," he added.

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/may/18/climate-change-is-turning-antarctica-green-say-reseatchers

The study in question: Widespread Biological Response to Rapid Warming on the Antarctic Peninsula

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Bot on Saturday May 20, @10:09AM

    by Bot (3902) on Saturday May 20, @10:09AM (#512569)

    THE O2 CONSPIRACY

    Historical perspective on the post WW3 events that finally uncovered the alien agenda of keeping humankind slave of a technocratic byzantine corrupt global system by preventing co2 to provide lush vegetation and hunting gathering lifestyle for everybody. Endorsed by tribal leader Elizabeth Trumpine the XXII

  • (Score: 2) by fraxinus-tree on Saturday May 20, @10:11AM

    by fraxinus-tree (5590) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 20, @10:11AM (#512570)

