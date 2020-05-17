Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Large Moon Confirmed Around Slowly Rotating Dwarf Planet 2007 OR10

posted by cmn32480 on Saturday May 20, @02:49PM   Printer-friendly
from the it-might-be-Mega-Maid dept.
Science

takyon writes:

The dwarf planet 2007 OR10, estimated to be the fourth largest known Kuiper Belt object, has a companion:

2007 OR10 is the largest body in the solar system with no common name. And now, the no-name dwarf planet with a diameter between 800 and 950 miles (1,290–1,528km) has been discovered to have a moon.

[...] OR10 has a very slow rotation rate, which hid the moon in plain sight from Hubble for quite some time. It's a large moon for OR10's size, estimated at 150 to 250 miles (240–400km) in diameter.

The satellite was found in 2016 after astronomers analyzed Hubble images from 2010.

Many KBOs/TNOs appear to have satellites. Here's a list.

Discovery of a Satellite of the Large Trans-Neptunian Object (225088) 2007 OR10 (open, DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/aa6484) (DX)

Original Submission


«  Google Partnering With HTC and Lenovo for Standalone VR Headsets | SoylentNews Update 17.05; Backend Changes; Folding@Home News; Accounts Milestone; Funding Shortfall  »
Large Moon Confirmed Around Slowly Rotating Dwarf Planet 2007 OR10 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.