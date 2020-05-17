from the it-might-be-Mega-Maid dept.
The dwarf planet 2007 OR10, estimated to be the fourth largest known Kuiper Belt object, has a companion:
2007 OR10 is the largest body in the solar system with no common name. And now, the no-name dwarf planet with a diameter between 800 and 950 miles (1,290–1,528km) has been discovered to have a moon.
[...] OR10 has a very slow rotation rate, which hid the moon in plain sight from Hubble for quite some time. It's a large moon for OR10's size, estimated at 150 to 250 miles (240–400km) in diameter.
The satellite was found in 2016 after astronomers analyzed Hubble images from 2010.
Many KBOs/TNOs appear to have satellites. Here's a list.
