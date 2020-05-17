Microsoft never sleeps. Even before the Windows 10 Creative Update was rolled out, the company began work on the next major update to Windows 10, code-named Redstone 3.

As it did with the Creators Update, Microsoft has been releasing public preview builds to members of Microsoft's Insider Program via a series of public preview builds.

What follows is a list of every preview build of Redstone 3, starting with the most recent. (Note: This covers only previews for the PC version of Windows 10, not the phone version.) For each build, we've included the date of its release and a link to Microsoft's announcement about it.

Note that we've kept the list of all the preview builds that let up to Creators Update, which are below the builds of Redstone 3.

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16199

Release date: May 17, 2017

This minor build includes several new features for the My People app. You can pin your favorite contacts to the taskbar and see emoji from your pinned contacts. Pinned contacts also display counters for messages you haven't yet read from them. And you can now share files with contacts by dragging and dropping files onto pinned contacts, which creates an email message to the contact with the file attached.

The build also includes several minor changes to settings, notably the addition of a health section that pulls information from the Windows Defender Security Center, making it easier to see the overall health of your PC in a quick glance.

Beyond that are the usual assortment of minor changes, improvements and bug fixes, such as Windows Defender Security Center not flagging disabled drivers as issues.