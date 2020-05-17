from the $15/hr dept.
Once India's global claim to fame, the country's information technology (IT) sector is seeing a spate of layoffs by IT majors like Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys and Cognizant.
The churn in the IT sector — which is moving towards increasing automation, use of artificial intelligence and is beset by tightening visa regulations — is likely to affect mid-level employees with 10-15 years of experience the most, as many are averse to learning new skills, industry experts have said.
Further, Indian IT firms are witnessing their slowest growth in a decade, while global firms are shifting their budgets from traditional IT services to newer areas such as digital and cloud, which require engineers to engage with clients instead of working remotely. Even as this shift takes hold of the sector, automation is increasingly taking over low-end maintenance work, forcing companies to shift workers to other projects and reduce hiring from campuses.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday May 20, @06:06PM (2 children)
They's gonna have to outsource their jobs to monkeys, cause the low money they work for is BANANAS!
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday May 20, @06:27PM (1 child)
Wasn't that always a thing with outsourcing? Eventually someone cheaper (your expenses increase so someone else might be cheap by comparison) is going to come along and so the jobs move -- from western Europe -> to eastern Europe -> to Asia (China, India) -> next stop is Africa?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @06:30PM
Its not just outsourcing, its the nature of economic development. As automation improves, employment moves from manufacturing to services. The kind of software development work that is outsourcable is essentially assembly-line work.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 20, @06:26PM
Frankly, this is better for both America and India.
American IT workers shouldn't lose their jobs because India offers lower-wage labor.
These Indian out-sourcing firms manage to recruit some of the top STEM graduates in India, and put them to do mediocre routine IT work, and doing a lousy job on that.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by lgsoynews on Saturday May 20, @06:28PM
When will that old and tired BS story stop?
The freaking "experts" should focus on the real problem: companies that expect employees to learn everything on their own time.
But it's easier to blame the "lazy" employees, of course. How dare they want to have a life outside work?
(And learning the latest framework du jour does not count as a new "skill" in my book.)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday May 20, @06:47PM
Seems they are following IBM that tries to cut the workforce too [soylentnews.org] using means disguised as something else.
Something is going on..
Reply to This