from the writer's-bloc dept.
A rather limited study by neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart of brain patterns in 40 volunteer journalist subjects seems to show a prevalence of lack of emotional self-control, as well as lower than average problem-solving skills, among other deficiencies. High blood levels of cortisol were significant.
The headline conclusion reached is that journalists are undoubtedly subject to a range of pressures at work and home, but the meaning and purpose they attribute to their work contributes to helping them remain mentally resilient despite this. Nevertheless, there are areas for improvement, including drinking more water and reducing alcohol and caffeine consumption to increase executive functioning and improve recovery during sleep.
[...] As a group, the journalists also exhibited lower executive functioning scores than the average person, indicating a lower than average ability to regulate emotions, suppress biases, solve complex problems, switch between tasks, and think flexibly and creatively. It is likely that the levels of caffeine/alcohol and the lack of water consumed contributed to the low scores recorded for executive functioning because of the severe impact of dehydration on cognitive ability.
Read the study here: TaraSwart.com [PDF]
(Score: 1) by idiot_king on Sunday May 21, @12:34AM (2 children)
I've seen this a few places over the past few days.
I find it highly suspicious that this *LIMITED* study is surfacing amidst the outcry against Trump simply because it's too convenient.
The average 'Publican Ruralite hates the media-- so the very fact that they have this low hanging fruit to grab will certainly feed that.
This is a time, now more than ever, the media needs to be as reactive as possible because there is danger at the helm of this ship-- and it would be foolish to hinder the first defense against tyranny, The Press.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday May 21, @12:42AM
It's going by the plan. Just look at who owns media..
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Sunday May 21, @12:44AM
You mean like the 'studies' every month or so 'proving' conservatives are mentally defective? Thought you would always have a monopoly on #FakeScience?
Don't really need a study to know journalists as a groups are on the left side of the bell curve when it comes to reasoning, general knowledge and such when we can look at the work product and see it clearly. What makes pathetic is they are so convinced they are on a Holy mission to save the world.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 21, @12:35AM
Junk science is junk.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 21, @12:39AM
I just drank a quart of water! My executive functioning is CRUSHING IT!!1!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 21, @12:48AM
Fuck this site.
Reply to This