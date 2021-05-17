from the the-whole-pantheon dept.
WikiLeaks has published a new batch of the ongoing Vault 7 leak, detailing a spyware framework – which "provides remote beacon and loader capabilities on target computers" – allegedly being used by the CIA that works against every version of Microsoft's Windows operating systems, from Windows XP to Windows 10.
Dubbed Athena/Hera, the spyware has been designed to take full control over the infected Windows PCs remotely, allowing the agency to perform all sorts of things on the target machine, including deleting data or uploading malicious software, and stealing data and send them to CIA server.
[...] According to the whistleblower organization, Athena has the ability to allow the CIA agents to modify its configuration in real time, while the implant is on target "to customize it to an operation."
"Once installed, the malware provides a beaconing capability (including configuration and task handling), the memory loading/unloading of malicious payloads for specific tasks and the delivery and retrieval of files to/from a specified directory on the target system," WikiLeaks claims.
The leaked documents suggest that Athena, written in Python programming language, was developed in August 2015, just a month after Microsoft released its Windows 10 operating system.
Interestingly, one document also suggests that the CIA agents have been advised to make sure that the spyware should not get caught by antivirus software programs, especially Kaspersky AV software.
Source: http://thehackernews.com/2017/05/athena-cia-windows-hacking.html
(Score: 2) by ls671 on Sunday May 21, @06:00AM (1 child)
I said so many, many years ago. It has been going on for a very long time. Now, what are going to do about it?
DISCLAIMER: This is a generic comment, not applying specifically to any OS versions or human skills.
Everything I write is lies, read between the lines.
(Score: 2) by ls671 on Sunday May 21, @06:05AM
what are you going...
Everything I write is lies, read between the lines.
(Score: 2) by Zyx Abacab on Sunday May 21, @06:45AM
Have we really passed into an age in which hackers are using an interpreted language for exploits? Good lord.
Maybe it's just the wording. I mean, I guess that the payload could easily install an interpreter after it runs; and that it's the higher-level stuff that depends on Python.
But I find it really hard to believe that any system-level malware could be written entirely in Python—especially for a platform that has never bundled a Python interpreter!
