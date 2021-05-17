17/05/21/0216233 story
posted by cmn32480 on Sunday May 21, @07:21AM
from the trying-to-get-paid-for-what-they-do dept.
The Boston Globe website is closing off a hole in its paywall by preventing visitors who aren't logged in from reading articles in a browser's private mode.
"You're using a browser set to private or incognito mode" is the message given to BostonGlobe.com visitors who click on articles in private mode. "To continue reading articles in this mode, please log in to your Globe account." People who aren't already Globe subscribers are urged to subscribe.
Like other news sites, the Globe limits the number of articles people can read without a subscription. Until the recent change, Globe website visitors could read more articles for free by switching to private or incognito mode.
Source: ArsTechnica
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 21, @07:29AM (2 children)
"You're trying to be anonymous. Big Brother demands that you stop."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 21, @07:38AM
works for me in tor browser.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Sunday May 21, @07:40AM
Maybe the Globe isn't vying for the most eyeballs on their site.
Just type what you are looking for into your favorite search engine... I am sure a lot of other people have the same thing.
Remember when Yahoo was the go-to place for the internet, and they did not seem to want that much publicity? Or when MySpace was the social hotspot?
Some sites just don't want the visits. This is their business way of telling their visitor to go somewhere else. Its their right to do so.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by rleigh on Sunday May 21, @07:40AM (1 child)
Is this a flaw in the Private/Incognito mode sandbox? Surely to be effective the fact that something is inside a sandbox should be undetectable? How are they detecting the sandbox?
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday May 21, @08:16AM
Apparently they can somehow tell that they cannot save permanent data on the local machine. Which is indeed a flaw in the sandbox, as it should not be visible that the data will be deleted when the tab closes. Then again: Just how much trust do you have in the authors of your browser? Why, exactly, do we trust the browser manufacturer's to get this right, when their financial interests are diametrically opposed to doing so?
Update: Apparently the Boston Globe has reversed their policy? I am now looking at their site in three different browsers, all in incognito mode, with no problems at all.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
