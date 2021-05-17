Stories
Uber Starts Charging What It Thinks You’re Willing to Pay

posted by cmn32480 on Sunday May 21, @12:07PM   Printer-friendly
from the I-am-willing-to-pay-$0 dept.
Techonomics

Fnord666 writes:

Uber drivers have been complaining that the gap between the fare a rider pays and what the driver receives is getting wider. After months of unsatisfying answers, Uber Technologies Inc. is providing an explanation: It's charging some passengers more because it needs the extra cash.

The company detailed for the first time in an interview with Bloomberg a new pricing system that's been in testing for months in certain cities. On Friday, Uber acknowledged to drivers the discrepancy between their compensation and what riders pay. The new fare system is called "route-based pricing," and it charges customers based on what it predicts they're willing to pay. It's a break from the past, when Uber calculated fares using a combination of mileage, time and multipliers based on geographic demand.

Daniel Graf, Uber's head of product, said the company applies machine-learning techniques to estimate how much groups of customers are willing to shell out for a ride. Uber calculates riders' propensity for paying a higher price for a particular route at a certain time of day. For instance, someone traveling from a wealthy neighborhood to another tony spot might be asked to pay more than another person heading to a poorer part of town, even if demand, traffic and distance are the same.

Source: Bloomberg

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 21, @12:42PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 21, @12:42PM (#512992)

    > someone traveling from a wealthy neighborhood to another tony spot might be asked to pay more...

    Come on, do you expect me to believe this? The rich are (in part) rich because they are good at being cheapskates. Meanwhile the poor haven't got the smarts or resources to make a good deal for themselves. My bet is that Uber's algorithms do what every other company does, screw the poor.

    • (Score: 2) by IndigoFreak on Sunday May 21, @12:56PM

      by IndigoFreak (3415) on Sunday May 21, @12:56PM (#512997)
      Granted, some rich are good at being cheap skates. But there are more than enough which are 'new money' that blow through their cash like it's never ending. Many athletes, Hollywood stars, musicians, famous people are completely broke once their 15 minutes of fame wears off. All those millions go somewhere. And just because someone who made the money is good at being cheap, doesn't mean their spouse or children will be. There are more than enough movies about people(based on true strories) making millions, blowing tons of money, then ending up broke. There is a market for this.

      Also the truely rich would have chauffeurs or million dollar cars and not even deal with the online cabs.

  • (Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Sunday May 21, @12:43PM

    by opinionated_science (4031) on Sunday May 21, @12:43PM (#512993)

    I actually have some evidence of this - I travel alot. A friend pointed out that just the fact you use it out of town/country , probably gives them enough information to bump the rates.

    I installed lyft as soon as I read this article - now how do I tell the uber app it has competition....:-)

