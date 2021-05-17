from the making-it-tastier-by-comparison dept.
When soldiers go into the field, they carry with them tiny miracles of engineering. And we're not just talking about weaponry: some very technical and forward-thinking research has gone into military meals. They must be light and easy to carry, capable of staying edible even after weeks in the hot sun, supply the surprisingly high number of calories that soldiers in the field need (more than 4,000 a day), and, of course, not cost the taxpayer an inordinate amount. That has led to some clever tricks of science that have even made their way into the goods you may find on your shopping list.
One of the most interesting items in army rations, from an innovation perspective, is the bread, says writer Anastacia Marx de Salcedo, author of the book Combat-Ready Kitchen. Freshly baked bread begins going stale the moment it comes out of the oven, as strands of a starch called amylose spread all throughout its structure and start to harden. Amylose can be snipped up by enzymes called amylases, but these are denatured by heat as the bread cooks – hence the generally unappealing, razor-to-the-gums qualities of a baguette after a few days.
In the mid-20th Century, however, food scientists at Kansas State College with connections to the US military discovered that adding amylases that stand up to heat changed the equation. These enzymes, which come from heat-tolerant bacteria, kept right on snipping after baking, keeping bread almost eerily soft and flexible and giving it a long shelf-life.
Oh please, MREs date back to the early 80s.
I've eaten that bread and it tastes strange, then again all non-homemade bread kinda tastes strange. Its not much stranger than wonder-bread.
For more fun we could discuss the conspiracy theories around the distribution of flavors, some are strong binary reaction like I personally enjoy the omelette if I have a MRE heater but perhaps 75% of the population hates them. Also in the early 90s they had an oat bar like nothing I've ever eaten since. And there used to be about two flavors a decent cake. Anyway there are also flavors that everyone likes such as the ravioli and the spaghetti-Os. And there's (non-serious?) conspiracy theories about why a quarter of every case is always essentially inedible to perhaps a quarter of soldiers. Supposedly designed that way for unit cohesion use your stomach to force soldiers to do trading deals. Whatever.
They are very sugary high carb meals. Definitely for field / camping / hiking use only.
Personally I think the spicy meals are the most disgusting as your stomach is usually a little jittery outside doing stuff anyway so here comes weird as hell spicy chicken and you're gonna puke or just not be able to force it down.
I wouldn't say MRE's are cheap but they're cheaper than restaurant prices. If you're paying more than ten bucks per meal you're getting seriously ripped off. In bulk in boxes you're paying like $5 per for a case of a semi-random dozen.
Thankfully the menu rotates every year. Unfortunately when you're deployed it likely won't rotate. So get used to six to ten menus because thats all you get.
