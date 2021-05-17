from the a-ruined-weekend-for-some dept.
Reuters reports:
About 37,000 AT&T Inc (T.N) workers, or less than 14 percent of the company's total workforce, began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
This is the first time that AT&T wireless workers are on strike, which could result in closed retail stores during the weekend, according to the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union. The workers on strike are members of the CWA.
The workers are demanding wage increases that cover rising healthcare costs, job security against outsourcing, affordable healthcare and a fair scheduling policy.
Other coverage at UCOMM Communications Blog and The New York Times
Previously on SoylentNews: Largest Labor Action in 5 Years Slated for Wednesday, April 13 Against Verizon
[Ed. Note: This story was rewritten with a different source because the original story substantially altered the quoted material and wrote a longer off-topic text than the section quoted. As always, the original submission is available at the link below.]
39,000 Verizon employees, members of the Communications Workers of America or the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, have been working without a contract since August of 2015. A strike has been called for 6AM April 13. It will be the largest strike since August of 2011 whan, again, it was Verizon management refusing to bargain in good faith.
IBEW Local 827 reports
Verizon made $39 billion in profits over the last three years--and $1.8 billion a month in profits over the first three months of 2016--but the company is still insisting on givebacks that would devastate our jobs.
The company wants to gut job security protections, contract out more of our work, freeze our pensions at 30 years of service, shutter call centers, and offshore the jobs to Mexico and the Philippines. If we don't accept all of these changes, they will require technicians to work away from home for as long as two months at a time, anywhere in the Verizon footprint, without seeing their families. Verizon has also totally refused to negotiate any improvements in wages, benefits, or working conditions for Verizon Wireless retail workers who formed a union in 2014.
The company's greed is disgusting. [CEO] Lowell McAdam made $18 million last year--more than 200 times the compensation of the average Verizon employee. Verizon's top five executives made $233 million over the last five years. Last year alone, Verizon paid out $13.5 billion in dividends and stock buybacks to shareholders. But they claim they can't afford a fair contract.
And it's not just workers who are getting screwed. Verizon has $35 billion to invest in the failing internet company, Yahoo, but refuses to maintain its copper network, let alone build FiOS in underserved communities across the region. And even where it's legally committed to building FiOS out for every customer, Verizon refuses to hire enough workers to get the job done right or on time.
[Continues...]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 21, @06:32PM (3 children)
Fire them and don't even replace them. We don't need idiots to sell phones. Vending machines can do that.
These idiots are about to learn the joys of never working again. Ever.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 21, @06:50PM (2 children)
CRUSH THEM!
AND THE NEXT THEM!
UNTIL IT HAPPENS TO ME.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 21, @06:54PM
You assume it hasn't already happened to me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 21, @06:56PM
There are especially too many people of low quality.
Chances are, the world doesn't need you, or me.
Yet, that won't stop most of you from trying to pass on your worthless genes, and certainly won't prevent you from trying to force me to pay for both your life and the lives of your worthless progeny.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday May 21, @06:44PM
37,000: the new 40,000
