So if you've ever picked out paint, you know that every infinitesimally different shade of blue, beige, and gray has its own descriptive, attractive name. Tuscan sunrise, blushing pear, Tradewind, etc... There are in fact people who invent these names for a living. But given that the human eye can see millions of distinct colors, sooner or later we're going to run out of good names. Can AI help?
For this experiment, I gave the neural network a list of about 7,700 Sherwin-Williams paint colors along with their RGB values. (RGB = red, green, and blue color values) Could the neural network learn to invent new paint colors and give them attractive names?
The answer, not surprisingly, is no. But some of them are hilarious. My own personal favorites are Gray Pubic (close to aqua blue), Clardic Fug (brownish green), and Stanky Bean (inexplicably a rather nice dusty rose).
http://lewisandquark.tumblr.com/post/160776374467/new-paint-colors-invented-by-neural-network
(Score: 1) by idiot_king on Sunday May 21, @03:32PM
Some of those names are pretty funny and unexpected.
But it makes me wonder if it works the opposite way, as well. As in, it sees a word, and "understands" its implication. As in reading between the lines, in a way.
For example, "Rosy Red" implies a specific shade series of red. Clearly, it's a type of red. But "Rosy" might mean deeper, brighter, and so on. So if it could learn the two-way connotations between words and objects, perhaps it can be used as a powerful tool to fight against stuff like hate speech and far-right rhetoric online, i.e., "Fake News." For example, if it can understand the difference between a hit piece on Der Trumpenfurher versus a praise piece, then one of those can be filtered out and one can be let through. That would be really exciting to me. Automating the fight against fascism would be a truly virtuous use of technology.
