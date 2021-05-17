from the careful-what-you-ask-for dept.
Appearing first in Google Assistant and Google Photos, Google Lens uses artificial intelligence (A.I.) to specifically identify things in the frame of a smartphone camera.
In Google's demo, not only did Google Lens identify a flower, but the species of flower. The demo also showed the automatic login to a wireless router when Google Lens was pointed at the router barcodes. And finally, Google Lens was shown identifying businesses by sight, popping up Google Maps cards for each establishment.
Google Lens is shiny and fun. But from the resulting media commentary, it was clear that the real implications were generally lost.
The common reaction was: "Oooh, look! Another toy for our smartphones! Isn't A.I. amazing!" In reality, Google showed us a glimpse of the future of general-purpose sensing. Thanks to machine learning, it's now possible to create a million different sensors in software using only one actual sensor -- the camera.
In Google's demo, it's clear that the camera functions as a "super-sensor." Instead of a flower-identification sensor, a bar-code reader and a retail-business identifier, Google Lens is just one all-purpose super-sensor with software-based, A.I.-fueled "virtual sensors" built in software either locally or in the cloud.
Talking about the Internet of Things (IoT) four years ago, the phrase "trillion sensor world" came into vogue in IT circles. Futurists vaguely imagined a trillion tiny devices with a trillion antennas and a trillion batteries (that had to be changed a trillion times a year).
In this future, we would be covered in wearable sensors. All merchandise and machinery would be tagged with RFID chips that would alert mounted readers to their locations. Special purpose sensors would pervade our homes, offices and workplaces.
We were so innocent then -- mostly about the promise and coming ubiquity of A.I. and machine learning.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @01:04AM
Yeah that's right, I'll just jack off while wearing a Google Lens and the video feed will be uploaded directly to YouTube where I will need to pay a fine when it gets taken down for explicit content. Fuck Google, and you know what, fuck every single last motherfucker who continues to work at Google instead of resigning. Google is pure evil, and every Google employee is worse than Hitler. It's personal, bitches! Google employees are Satan!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @01:13AM
Only a child or an incredibly stupid person could imagine such technology
is ( or will remain ) benign.
Install such a sensor in your home ?
Are you kidding me ? Why not just commit a serious crime and go to prison
for the rest of your life now, and cut out the middleman. If you're comfortable
with being watched, prison will have a lot of advantages for you, such as never
wondering if you can pay for electricity or whether you will lose your job.
Go ahead, submit, and take the cock of totalitarian government so far up
your ass that it tickles your throat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @01:14AM (4 children)
To all of you to deployed Googles recaptcha to your sites, and for those you still used the sites who basically became fronts for Google's AI training. I hope you are happy with the dystopian results you have wrought upon the world.
"We were so innocent then -- mostly about the promise and coming ubiquity of A.I. and machine learning."
Bull. It was obvious a mile away what was happening, people in the know screamed at the top of their lungs about it, but were told to shut up, called the "Tin foil hat" brigade, amongst other insults, and generally ignored and ridiculed.
That isn't innocence, that is pig headed ignorance, coupled with an elitist attitude and blind faith in centralised structures (corporate or government). Not that feigning naiveté of a 5 year old is much of an improvement, IMO. That just illustrates stunted social development.
I wouldn't really care if it wasn't the case that the future is somewhere where I and others like me have to live, but we do. Even if I never had a smartphone "supersensor" as it is called in TFA, everyone else will have one, monitoring me, where I am, what I am doing, who I am with. And would not surprise me if one day the AI can detect me as "human", then probably run facial recognition tech to find out exactly who I am.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @01:25AM (1 child)
You opined : "And would not surprise me if one day the AI can detect me as "human", then probably run facial recognition tech to find out exactly who I am."
Actually, the cameras which are already installed on the sides of the Interstate highway system in the US are ALREADY capable of
face-reco with respect to the occupants of vehicles which travel those roads. I was told this is the case by a guy who worked for one of the contractors
of the system, and I am pretty damned sure it is true. So ... while you drive down the road your face is being imaged and
your presence on that road at a particular time is logged. The implications of this are not clear, but you don't have to be "Richard
Stallman-paranoid" to have misgivings what could result in terms of unpleasant business.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @01:32AM
Well yes, but they have to be explicitly programmed to spot humans and run the face detection. Much as I detest highway cameras, you can at least avoid them or minimise your exposure to them, if by nothing else than not using the highways and go on the smaller roads that criss cross the country (as people did before highways existed)
This is a much bigger deal. Imagine trying to avoid every single phone camera you pass by each day. From the people who walk with it in front of their face, texting (but pointing the camera forward), to those talking on it, with the camera pointing outward to the side, to those who put the phone on a desk/table/surface, with the front camera facing up. That doesn't even include how more and more things are coming with cameras. From drones, to streetlamps, to hairbrushes. Fucking mental.
It is a whole another level of getting screwed. I can avoid fixed cameras on highways if I want. Avoiding every single person with a device which can record an image is a nightmare. Unless I really want to move to a shack in the middle of nowhere and live the rest of my life out that way. However that isn't really what I would want out of my life, and if I did that it would be considered a gift to those who seek to control others. One less person to be a thorn in their side.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 22, @02:00AM
Better obey government and people with power from here on.
But there are devices that change their voltage output very rapidly and those tend to be bad for chips..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @02:23AM
When I'm fighting off the Terminators, I'll make time to loot your house.
(Score: 3, Informative) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday May 22, @02:03AM
I use an ad blocker not because I object to advertising - I don't - but because I object to being tracked.
I'm going to start wearing a burqha.
