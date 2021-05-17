from the see-you-in-the-tramway dept.
IBM, one of the earliest companies to embrace the concept of employees working en masse from home or small satellite offices, has informed thousands of employees that it's time to return to the mothership—or find a new job. As The Wall Street Journal reports, this week is the deadline for remote employees—who make up as much as 40 percent of IBM's workforce—to decide whether to move or leave.
IBM once heralded the savings and productivity gains it won from its "Mobility Initiative." The company has also made untold millions over the past two decades selling software and consulting services, such as its Sametime instant messaging and voice products, to companies looking to support far-flung workforces.
Earlier this month, IBM touted research from IBM's Smarter Workforce Institute that found "remote workers... were highly engaged, more likely to consider their workplaces as innovative, happier about their job prospects and less stressed than their more traditional, office-bound colleagues."
But even as IBM was selling the magic of remote workforces to its customers, the company was dismantling its own "telework" program.
The story notes this might be a way to reduce staffing and avoid worker layoff protection laws at the same time.
Source: ArsTechnica
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Monday May 22, @02:36AM (1 child)
3-4 years ago a friend said her financial advisor told her to buy IBM stock. I told her to run away, very far away. At the time IBM was firing, ooops, laying off, all their experienced staff and replacing them with cheap Indian labor. I was right. I was right the next year. Don't care what the financial's say, I'm guessing, based on the tech and the strategy, I'm safe in saying don't buy IBM stock in the foreseeable future.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 22, @02:58AM
Checking if a company has competent staff and treat them decently. And if their board and CEO are of the engineering mindset is perhaps is a god way to evaluate if a company will do well or if it should be blanked?
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday May 22, @02:43AM
And once the workers who wish to stay at IBM come back to the office, IBM will begin moving offices from places with higher salary scales/costs of living to places with lower salary scales.
This will allow them to "relocate" their workers with a significant pay cut, which most employess will decline, as they have family, friends and lives wherever they already live.
Make no mistake, these changes represent a salary dump, nothing more.
This is nothing new or unusual, and since the MBA types think workers are just interchangeable widgets or beans for them to count, especially as they chase those all-important *quarterly* earnings.
IBM, like others who have done similar things, will suffer in the medium term as they lose enormous amounts of institutional knowledge and the good will of their labor force.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @02:51AM
When I was in college a classmate cheated off of me. Submitted a copy of my assignment as his own. Didn't even bother changing my name either. He was expelled from college and immediately hired by IBM.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 22, @02:56AM
Published 2017-05-19:
IBM hauls remote workers into office or "choose" to leave [soylentnews.org]
TD;LR: IBM treats everybody who isn't a Ph.D like shit and won't let them work from home. The hauling back of employees to offices is just an excuse to get rid of employees. and yes their offices suck. As an investor, it might be advisable to reconsider being that in IBM as they seems to live on their name more than substance.
Many problems can be traced to the MBA mindset..
