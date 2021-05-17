An outbreak of severe food poisoning in Sacramento, California, that left nine people in hospital has been linked to cheese sauce sold on nacho crisps at a family-run petrol station.

[...] Cases of botulism, a rare and sometimes fatal form of food poisoning, were first reported on 5 May and in total nine people are confirmed to have it. One of the victims is reportedly so ill she cannot speak or keep her eyes open.

[...] Botulism poisoning is caused by toxins released by a type of bacteria called Clostridium botulinum. Human digestive processes cannot break down the toxic chemical, which moves to the nervous system. Symptoms emerge in adults 18-36 hours after eating contaminated food.