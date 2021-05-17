Stories
California Botulism Outbreak Linked to Gas Station's Nacho Cheese

takyon writes:

Several people in California have been affected by a botulism outbreak originating at a gas station. Botulinum bacteria are anaerobic and can contaminate improperly canned foods, such as a gas station's nacho cheese:

An outbreak of severe food poisoning in Sacramento, California, that left nine people in hospital has been linked to cheese sauce sold on nacho crisps at a family-run petrol station.

[...] Cases of botulism, a rare and sometimes fatal form of food poisoning, were first reported on 5 May and in total nine people are confirmed to have it. One of the victims is reportedly so ill she cannot speak or keep her eyes open.

[...] Botulism poisoning is caused by toxins released by a type of bacteria called Clostridium botulinum. Human digestive processes cannot break down the toxic chemical, which moves to the nervous system. Symptoms emerge in adults 18-36 hours after eating contaminated food.

Also at CBS and The Sacramento Bee.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @04:39AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @04:39AM (#513314)

    Symptoms emerge in adults 18-36

    Adults over 36 are assumed to be dead already.

  • (Score: 2) by archfeld on Monday May 22, @05:25AM

    by archfeld (4650) <treboreel@live.com> on Monday May 22, @05:25AM (#513324) Journal

    At least it wasn't the house specialty, California roll sushi :)

    For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
