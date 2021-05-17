from the send-the-kingsmen dept.
The New York Times reports that the Central Intelligence Agency faced one of its worst intelligence gathering setbacks in decades when many of its informants in China were killed or imprisoned between 2010 and 2012. To this day, it is unknown how the identities of the informants were compromised:
From the final weeks of 2010 through the end of 2012, according to former American officials, the Chinese killed at least a dozen of the C.I.A.'s sources. According to three of the officials, one was shot in front of his colleagues in the courtyard of a government building — a message to others who might have been working for the C.I.A.
Still others were put in jail. All told, the Chinese killed or imprisoned 18 to 20 of the C.I.A.'s sources in China, according to two former senior American officials, effectively unraveling a network that had taken years to build.
Assessing the fallout from an exposed spy operation can be difficult, but the episode was considered particularly damaging. The number of American assets lost in China, officials said, rivaled those lost in the Soviet Union and Russia during the betrayals of both Aldrich Ames and Robert Hanssen, formerly of the C.I.A. and the F.B.I., who divulged intelligence operations to Moscow for years.
The previously unreported episode shows how successful the Chinese were in disrupting American spying efforts and stealing secrets years before a well-publicized breach in 2015 gave Beijing access to thousands of government personnel records, including intelligence contractors. The C.I.A. considers spying in China one of its top priorities, but the country's extensive security apparatus makes it exceptionally hard for Western spy services to develop sources there.
Also at BBC, which notes:
Last year, China warned government officials to watch out for spies - and not fall in love with them
This CIA story really helps put that "Don't date a foreigner!" campaign in perspective. You don't want to see your significant other bleeding out in the street, do you? DO YOU?!
Update: Chinese paper applauds anti-spy efforts after report CIA sources killed
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday May 22, @05:41AM (1 child)
Pay-to-play. The Clintons did always enjoy their Chinese soft-money.
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Monday May 22, @06:47AM
That's a possibility: CIA staff often pose as members of the diplomatic corps, and Ms. Clinton was the secretary of state at that time.
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/document/cia-rdp74-00297r001600010097-1 [cia.gov]
http://www.businessinsider.com/benghazi-stevens-cia-attack-libya-2012-11?op=1 [businessinsider.com]
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @06:07AM (3 children)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday May 22, @06:29AM
China may be a powder keg, but the powder might be too damp to ignite. There has to be some build up and Tienanmen Square or Arab Spring style events. Things need to get... dry.
No:
Another simple explanation is that the unnamed sources are not lying, U.S. government cybersecurity is total crap and led to a significant loss of agents/assets in China, and that recovery will be difficult given events like the Office of Personnel Management hack.
Even when it doesn't work, it has the intended effect:
https://www.theatlantic.com/china/archive/2013/06/how-china-made-the-tiananmen-square-massacre-irrelevant/276500/ [theatlantic.com]
http://foreignpolicy.com/2016/06/03/chinas-youth-think-tiananmen-was-so-1989-protester-crackdown-historical-memory/ [foreignpolicy.com]
https://newrepublic.com/article/117983/tiananmen-square-massacre-how-chinas-millennials-discuss-it-now [newrepublic.com]
The people most likely to be useful to the CIA are in the Communist Party. They are people with connections and likely money, so they are not dissatisfied with the status quo. For ordinary Chinese, they've seen one of the greatest reductions in poverty in the history of the planet, and even the relatively poor have a much higher status of living and access to good ol' electronic entertainment (the "circuses" part of bread and circuses).
You can give Occam his razor back.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @06:32AM
What else besides "democracy" do the regime tries to censor?
Makes one wonder how close a possible powder keg event is. And what relationships will then be after such event. They have nukes, large army, international industries have their production facilities there etc. So it will impact the whole globe.
By working for this foreign organization they also buy their ticket out of constant fear. Not now, but in the future.
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Monday May 22, @06:38AM
The New York Times article says "by the end of the year [2010], the flow of information began to dry up." It also uses the expression "unraveling a network that had taken years to build." Those are odd things to say, if the situation is as you suppose.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @06:17AM (1 child)
want Obama back.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @06:24AM
I want Slick Willy back.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday May 22, @06:37AM
- Build a great wall between the US and China (and China pays for it).
- Ban foreign individuals of the Chinese faith from entering the country.
Seriously though, while the spies play their spy games and the warmongers their war games on our money, 99% of the rest of the world, composed of ordinary people, tries to lead a decent life and provide for their families on ever decreasing wages.
Spies get caught and die? Cry me a river, it serves them right.
