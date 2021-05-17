from the prescription-for-a-disaster dept.
Patients would no longer have to wake up in the middle of the night to take their pills, Purdue told doctors. One OxyContin tablet in the morning and one before bed would provide "smooth and sustained pain control all day and all night."
When Purdue unveiled OxyContin in 1996, it touted 12-hour duration.
On the strength of that promise, OxyContin became America's bestselling painkiller, and Purdue reaped $31 billion in revenue.
But OxyContin's stunning success masked a fundamental problem: The drug wears off hours early in many people, a Los Angeles Times investigation found. OxyContin is a chemical cousin of heroin, and when it doesn't last, patients can experience excruciating symptoms of withdrawal, including an intense craving for the drug.
The problem offers new insight into why so many people have become addicted to OxyContin, one of the most abused pharmaceuticals in U.S. history.
Over the last 20 years, more than 7 million Americans have abused OxyContin, according to the federal government's National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The drug is widely blamed for setting off the nation's prescription opioid epidemic, which has claimed more than 190,000 lives from overdoses involving OxyContin and other painkillers since 1999.
The internal Purdue documents reviewed by The Times come from court cases and government investigations and include many records sealed by the courts. They span three decades, from the conception of OxyContin in the mid-1980s to 2011, and include emails, memos, meeting minutes and sales reports, as well as sworn testimony by executives, sales reps and other employees.
The documents provide a detailed picture of the development and marketing of OxyContin, how Purdue executives responded to complaints that its effects wear off early, and their fears about the financial impact of any departure from 12-hour dosing.
Reporters also examined Food and Drug Administration records, Patent Office files and medical journal articles, and interviewed experts in pain treatment, addiction medicine and pharmacology.
Experts said that when there are gaps in the effect of a narcotic like OxyContin, patients can suffer body aches, nausea, anxiety and other symptoms of withdrawal. When the agony is relieved by the next dose, it creates a cycle of pain and euphoria that fosters addiction, they said.
OxyContin taken at 12-hour intervals could be "the perfect recipe for addiction," said Theodore J. Cicero, a neuropharmacologist at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and a leading researcher on how opioids affect the brain.
Patients in whom the drug doesn't last 12 hours can suffer both a return of their underlying pain and "the beginning stages of acute withdrawal," Cicero said. "That becomes a very powerful motivator for people to take more drugs."
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday May 22, @07:30AM
The OxyContin Cartel: Billionaire Family 16th Richest in the US
An Anonymous Coward writes:
Over the last two years or so, opioid production in yeast [wired.com] has moved from hypothetical [wired.com] to experimental success [wired.com]. It could take years before industrial quantities of opioids are produced from yeast but re-assurances have been made that home-brew heroin won't [soylentnews.org] become commonplace [soylentnews.org]. With or without yeast opiates, fentanyl and [soylentnews.org] carfentanyl are causing an increasing number of deaths [soylentnews.org] and these occur disproportionately among rural, white, formerly middle-class men. In the US, supermarkets and pharmacies increasingly sell opioid antagonists like cough medicine [soylentnews.org] but this has little effect on the 46 people per day dying from prescription painkiller overdoses [thefix.com]. Purdue Pharma paid a massive US$635 million for fraudulent mis-representation of opioid addiction. However, that's against revenue of US$31 billion, so this 5% cost of doing business has not prevented the controlling Sackler family from becoming the 16th richest in the US [soylentnews.org]. (Source [latimes.com].)
In addition to repeatedly being discussed by members of SoylentNews, opioid addiction was the topic of HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in Oct 2016 [youtube.com] and in Mar 2017, in a break from the usual format, the second half of Keiser Report episode 1049: Trail of American Carnage names and shames the Sackler family [youtube.com]. (More episode details here [maxkeiser.com] and here [rt.com].) Although John Oliver makes some tasteless jokes about opioid overdoses, it is otherwise a concise primer about the situation. In particular, he finishes by noting that people with chronic or terminal illness expect continued prescriptions of opioid painkillers and therefore an outright ban is problematic.
Original Submission [soylentnews.org]
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
