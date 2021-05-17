from the things-that-can't-be-done-inside dept.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-space-station-idUSKBN18H0XQ
A pair of astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station as early as Tuesday for an emergency space walk to replace a failed computer, one of two that control major U.S. systems aboard the orbiting outpost, NASA said on Sunday.
The primary device failed on Saturday, leaving the $100 billion orbiting laboratory to depend on a backup system to route commands to its solar power system, radiators, cooling loops and other equipment.
The station's current five-member crew from the United States, Russia and France were never in any danger, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said in a statement.
NASA expects to make a decision later on Sunday about which astronauts aboard the station will make the two-hour space walk and when the assignment will take place.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @08:52AM (3 children)
Eternal damnation and flaming death to: Airbnb, Amazon, Amtrak, Apple, Ebooks, Eventbrite, Evernote, Facebook, Google, Intel, LinkedIn, Lyft, Meetup, Microsoft, Netflix, Pay Toilets, Skype, Spotify, Twitter, and Uber.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:17AM
Found the LUDDITE .
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:35AM (1 child)
*notes the absence of Ebay/Paypal, SpaceX and Tesla*
*welcomes a distinguished visitor (?)*
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:42AM
Lol you think of Musk.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by lx on Monday May 22, @09:01AM (1 child)
They've paid their bitcoins and are now off to type in the decryption key.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:08AM
Came here to say 'good on them' for swapping out the computer instead of paying the BTC.
Reply to This
Parent