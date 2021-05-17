Stories
ISS Emergency Spacewalk Planned to Replace a Failed Computer

posted by cmn32480 on Monday May 22, @08:48AM
from the things-that-can't-be-done-inside dept.
Science

takyon writes:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-space-station-idUSKBN18H0XQ

A pair of astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station as early as Tuesday for an emergency space walk to replace a failed computer, one of two that control major U.S. systems aboard the orbiting outpost, NASA said on Sunday.

The primary device failed on Saturday, leaving the $100 billion orbiting laboratory to depend on a backup system to route commands to its solar power system, radiators, cooling loops and other equipment.

The station's current five-member crew from the United States, Russia and France were never in any danger, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said in a statement.

NASA expects to make a decision later on Sunday about which astronauts aboard the station will make the two-hour space walk and when the assignment will take place.

Original Submission


  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @08:52AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @08:52AM (#513396)

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:17AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:17AM (#513401)

      Found the LUDDITE .

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:35AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:35AM (#513409)

      *notes the absence of Ebay/Paypal, SpaceX and Tesla*

      *welcomes a distinguished visitor (?)*

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:42AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:42AM (#513414)

        Lol you think of Musk.

  • (Score: 2) by lx on Monday May 22, @09:01AM (1 child)

    by lx (1915) on Monday May 22, @09:01AM (#513398)

    They've paid their bitcoins and are now off to type in the decryption key.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:08AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:08AM (#513400)

      Came here to say 'good on them' for swapping out the computer instead of paying the BTC.

