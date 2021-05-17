Delta is testing a face-scanning kiosk for baggage check.

The machine allows passengers to bypass check-in agents. It uses facial recognition technology to match your identity to your passport photo. You tag your own bags, pay the fee and drop your luggage on a conveyor belt.

Passengers without passports can still check their own bags, but they need a Delta agent to confirm their identities.

Delta will test four of the machines at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this summer. The airline spent $600,000 on the four kiosks.

Delta said the kiosks could allow the airline to move twice as many passengers per hour through check-in.