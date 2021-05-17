17/05/21/2357230 story
posted by cmn32480 on Monday May 22, @10:21AM
Delta is testing a face-scanning kiosk for baggage check.
The machine allows passengers to bypass check-in agents. It uses facial recognition technology to match your identity to your passport photo. You tag your own bags, pay the fee and drop your luggage on a conveyor belt.
Passengers without passports can still check their own bags, but they need a Delta agent to confirm their identities.
Delta will test four of the machines at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this summer. The airline spent $600,000 on the four kiosks.
Delta said the kiosks could allow the airline to move twice as many passengers per hour through check-in.
Source: CNN
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @10:37AM
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday May 22, @10:42AM (1 child)
It would have value if not for the TSA bottleneck** on the flow.
** Bottleneck - by definition, the constraint imposing the most restrictive limit on the throughput of the system (it's rarely more than one)
Any attempt to optimize the flow on the branch where the bottleneck resides is of marginal value.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Monday May 22, @11:12AM
A much better approach, if you have time and where the airport layout allows for it, is to check-in and drop any bags off, then chillout with a small drink landside until you can see an ebb in the security queue (that's where the layout comes in), and only then proceed through into the departure lounge for any shopping and to top-off your fluids. If you've got the time, you can also apply the same strategy to the check-in queue and wait for an ebb there too, although with the increasing number of self check-in facilities that's becoming less of an issue. Less time in queues, much less stress for you and, because they're also not under quite as much pressure, the security people can occassionally be more relaxed as well - even the TSA ones.
