‘Autobots, roll out!’: Father & son make Transformer out of old Russian car (VIDEO)

posted by cmn32480 on Monday May 22, @01:57PM   Printer-friendly
from the definetly-NOT-Optimus-Prime dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

A father and son team inspired by the Transformers film series have turned their Russian-made Lada into a shape-shifting robot with fully-functioning automatic weapons.

Gennadiy Kocherga and his son Sergey, spent almost six months turning their VAZ-2110 Lada into their own version of a character from the popular movie franchise. And their efforts went on full display at the Oryol stunt show in Russia this week.

The Youtube video is interesting, if for nothing other than the lack of special effects.

Source: https://www.rt.com/viral/389064-lada-gun-tranformer-robot/

  • (Score: 2) by coolgopher on Monday May 22, @02:06PM (2 children)

    by coolgopher (1157) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 22, @02:06PM (#513487)

    Well that's a serious hardware hack! I'm impressed they got the "transformation" working while in motion too.

    Tough crowd though.

    • (Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Monday May 22, @02:23PM

      by Kilo110 (2853) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 22, @02:23PM (#513497)

      It appears the crowd saw the side profile as it rolled by, which isn't as impressive as the front.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @02:31PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @02:31PM (#513502)

      It's a Lada, I'm impressed they got it in motion.

