A father and son team inspired by the Transformers film series have turned their Russian-made Lada into a shape-shifting robot with fully-functioning automatic weapons.

Gennadiy Kocherga and his son Sergey, spent almost six months turning their VAZ-2110 Lada into their own version of a character from the popular movie franchise. And their efforts went on full display at the Oryol stunt show in Russia this week.