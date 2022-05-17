from the for-gewg dept.
For the past four decades, the majority of American workers have been shortchanged by economic policymaking that has suppressed the growth of hourly wages and prevented greater improvements in living standards. Achieving a secure, middle-class lifestyle has become increasingly difficult as hourly pay for most workers has either stagnated or declined. For millions of the country's lowest-paid workers, financial security is even more fleeting because of unscrupulous employers stealing a portion of their paychecks.
Wage theft, the practice of employers failing to pay workers the full wages to which they are legally entitled, is a widespread and deep-rooted problem that directly harms millions of U.S. workers each year. Employers refusing to pay promised wages, paying less than legally mandated minimums, failing to pay for all hours worked, or not paying overtime premiums deprives working people of billions of dollars annually. It also leaves hundreds of thousands of affected workers and their families in poverty. Wage theft does not just harm the workers and families who directly suffer exploitation; it also weakens the bargaining power of workers more broadly by putting downward pressure on hourly wages in affected industries and occupations. For many low-income families who suffer wage theft, the resulting loss of income forces them to rely more heavily on public assistance programs, unduly straining safety net programs and hamstringing efforts to reduce poverty.
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday May 22, @03:53PM
Be glad you have a job at all. If you don't like it, go find somewhere else to work. If we don't do this, the whole company will go under, do you want that?
When people asked Trump about the Mars mission, he said "it sounds great, I love it, but let's fix our infrastructure first." Yeah, starting with our social infrastructure - can we at least pay people what they are promised, guaranteed by law, to be paid - get the economy working in a legally compliant manner, is that too much to ask?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 22, @03:56PM
Just document it. No, not a month after you've fired, or quit, or whatever. Your first day on the job, bring a journal to work with you. Log the hours you work. Don't worry that carrying your journal around may cause it to get a little smudged or something. Keep it legible, but make sure it's "worn" to some extent. Keep that log for as long as you work - whether it is weeks, months, or years.
After you have moved on to greener pastures, hand that journal over to the labor board. I've often been told that the labor board will collect the difference in your at-work hours, and the hours you have been paid. I've never put it to the test, primarily because I can't remember where the hell I put my journal after about day twelve or so.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @03:58PM
When society becomes dependent on "There should be a law!", then members of society lose the capacity to be shrewd in their dealings with each other.
Worse yet, the lack of shrewdness prompts politicians to buy votes by establishing fake resource supply chains ("Welfare"), which just exacerbates the spiral towards dysfunctional social interaction.
A good example is Walmart, which tweaks its employment policies to meet governmental standards such that employees are forced to make ends meet by registering for welfare programs; this becomes a "normal" lifestyle, the result of which is that there is no strong signal to Walmart (or to the rest of society) that there are structural issues with the "real" economy. It also allows governmental officials to grab significant power, because so many people depend on these programs.
All great empires evolve towards this command-and-control structure, and they all fail because of it, requiring society to head back towards a more decentralized (and therefore robust) structure.
Reply to This