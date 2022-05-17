Stories
Daily Mail: Facebook Gives You (More) Cancer

posted by charon on Monday May 22, @05:15PM   Printer-friendly
from the i-think-we-already-knew-that dept.
/dev/random

"cafebabe" writes:

In 2009, after undergoing the Daily Mail's rigorous investigation and fact-checking process, the Daily Mail reported that social networks (such as Facebook) reduce levels of interaction leading to reduced oxytocin and increased stress. In 2017, the Daily Mail reported that social networks (such as Facebook) encourage excessive tanning in an effort to improve appearance in selfies.

Soylentils are advised to avoid social networks, the Daily Mail, oxytocin, oxycontin, daylight, nightlight, selfies and the JavaScript which runs the Daily Mail headline generator.

Daily Mail: Imported Loom Bands Could Cause Cancer 34 comments

cafebabe writes:

In a somewhat predictable move, one week after saying that loom bands are wholesome, the Daily Mail now says that loom bands cause cancer. Specifically:-

Parents are being warned of a cancer-scare involving fake accessories for loom bands after tests revealed some imported batches were laced with deadly levels of chemicals.

Safety officials have issued the stark message after intercepting rogue consignments of the bands and plastic trinkets sold with them which were headed for British shelves from the Far East.

Scientists carried out rigorous tests on several loom band 'charms', accessories attached to necklaces and bracelets made from the colourful elastic bands, and each one was found to have dangerous levels of phthalates in them.

In two cases, loom band charms were found to be more than 50% phthalates when the European limit is 0.1%.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 22, @05:22PM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 22, @05:22PM (#513608) Journal

    I want to mod up the editorial. Hilarious!

    This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @05:29PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @05:29PM (#513613)

      Funny [theguardian.com]
      Funnier [zerohedge.com]
      While I'm no fan of gingers or fat kids Daily Mail Vs. Facebook is a close call.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @05:29PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @05:29PM (#513614)

    Soylentils are advised to avoid [...] oxytocin

    Fuck you want me to be miserable! I troll your shit site of shit mother shitting son of an ass!

    Fuck yeah now I feel great. SN can suck it.

