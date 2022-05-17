from the cost-effective dept.
The federal government has, in recent years, paid debt collectors close to $1 billion annually to help distressed borrowers climb out of default and scrounge up regular monthly payments. New government figures suggest much of that money may have been wasted.
Nearly half of defaulted student-loan borrowers who worked with debt collectors to return to good standing on their loans defaulted again within three years, according to an analysis by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. For their work, debt collectors receive up to $1,710 in payment from the U.S. Department of Education each time a borrower makes good on soured debt through a process known as rehabilitation. They keep those funds even if borrowers subsequently default again, contracts show. The department has earmarked more than $4.2 billion for payments to its debt collectors since the start of the 2013 fiscal year, federal spending data show.
[...] Officials at the CFPB say the government should reexamine whether the loan program, and the lucrative contracts it bestows on private firms, is working for the millions of Americans struggling to repay their taxpayer-backed student debt.
"When student loan companies know that nearly half of their highest-risk customers will quickly fail, it's time to fix the broken system that makes this possible," said Seth Frotman, the consumer bureau's top student-loan official.
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 22, @07:07PM (1 child)
If it takes 38 dollars to collect 1 dollar of defaulted debt. How many dollars were repaid on time?
If the other debtors know that defaulting is painful they will keep up payments. So while the debt collection service may not reclaim their cost, it may still work in the grand scheme.
Another completely crazy idea is to select the people with the best skills and let them do free college. High earner taxes will more than enough make up for the initial costs.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 22, @07:54PM
You accurately point out that higher end kids don't go to collections because they have no debt or more post school income, but there's also pressure from the bottom where I know a couple waitresses and bartenders who pay zero, you forward proof of income (tax return? W-2 form?) and the required minimum payment is $0.
And in that shrinking middle that can afford to pay, but isn't, there's also various public service programs where you teach in the hood for a couple years or similar and if you live thru it you get debt discharged by .gov.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday May 22, @07:13PM (2 children)
Back in the summer of 1981 and of 1982, when I worked pumping gas between college years, a mentor who I respected told me that the government will spend a million dollars (in 1982 dollars) to collect a quarter from you. So getting $1 collected from only $38 spent is not a bad ROI.
Yes, there was a time when you did not have to pump your own fuel. Yes, this was when those new Susan B Anthony dollar coins were introduced. Yes, there was a customer who would look at the change I gave him, scowl and say: I don't want these Susan B Anthony coins, I want REAL quarters!
Ah, the days of questions like: how much is your 39 cent ice cream?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @07:30PM
$14.82 if you want federal government to collect and only the president gets two scoops!
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @07:34PM
I live in NJ, don't talk to me about things that have not yet passed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @07:17PM (6 children)
Everyone has to go to college, even those who are not academics. Partying, sports, and making money are far more important than silly academia and education. The corporate takeover of higher 'education' has given us a situation where the vast majority of colleges and universities are little more than degree mills which are little better than our abysmal K-12 school system. Just going to a college isn't good enough if you seek an education; you'll have to go to a top school for that. There is a massive education quality gap between the average and the top schools.
It's no wonder that the toxic 'even complete morons have to go to college' mantra, combined with predatory corporate schools who want to make as much money as possible and foolish employers who demand degrees for even the simplest of jobs, has resulted in ridiculously expensive, dumbed-down schooling.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Arik on Monday May 22, @07:29PM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @07:29PM
Wherever the federal government doesn't directly dictate education, it instead throws easy loans that cannot be defaulted.
As always, the problem is putting the power to allocate resources into the hands of a coercive organization known as a "government". Why can't you people see this?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Monday May 22, @07:31PM (3 children)
I've watched Stanford CS lectures and MIT math lectures, thank you Internet, and the kids who go there really aren't any smarter than the kids at state U.
I'll watch math classes I already mostly know as a review of stuff I learned decades ago; I used a very old edition of Strang's book for linear algebra in like the 90s and I can watch him give the class and thats interesting. The kids ask fairly dumb questions mostly, which is funny from the "best and brightest". But then again the question askers in class were always idiots where I went, so it might not mean much.
The kids are more driven, they'll do every piece of homework and beg for extra credit, they have these crazy side jobs to get into a good school like they'll play an instrument they hate or play a sport they hate. Or they'll do that voluntoourism thing where your rich parents spend $10K/week to a firm that rents oceanfront condos in Haiti your junior year then you can write college essays about how you built village schools and crap like that. The lab work is sometimes more ambitious at the ivies, I remember watching this video series about FPGA design and the instructor tortured the kids with these ridiculous projects that must have taken 40 hours in the lab, but the foreign students all cheat so its not so bad.
Something I've noticed in videos of ivy classes is the kids don't whine, or didn't used to. You go to the local public school and the instructor assigns 20 pages of reading or 10 pages of writing and someone always starts crying, but at the ivies they made the kids little "yes men" who jumped thru insane hoops so the kids usually don't even react when I hear an assignment that would have at least resulted in a groan where I went.
The classes aren't that great nor are the kids that impressive. They're not bad, they're just not better.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @07:40PM
The real MIT is not the undergraduate school; it's the graduate school.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday May 22, @07:51PM (1 child)
Sometimes I really just laugh out loud at your posts. Thanks for absurdity! I love the "old man rant" dichotomy you set up here: either you're whiners or overly deferential "yes men." Nobody wins. :)
Anyhow, I can assure you that kids at the Ivies and other top schools do whine, just not as much when they're given a long assignment. They save the whining for office hours after they get a B+ on an assignment and come to cry and tell you how the prof that he's reason they won't get into law school (or whatever).
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 22, @08:02PM
I could see that at an ivy especially in that classes taught by an actual professor are extremely unusual at state-U or even the private college I went to. There's some TA or grad student or adjunct software consultant teaching the class and there are no office hours for a guy who has a day job and teaches on the side. So if the instructor is excessively demanding its street justice time in the classroom with "waaaaaah" and groaning sound effects and such. Another side issue is my life experience is a lot of night school / weekend Saturday classes where some professors office hours at 2pm on Thursdays doesn't matter because like everyone else in the class I'm at work then.
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Monday May 22, @07:20PM
My dad was involved in debt collection toward the end of his life. Legal collection not so much Sopranos style. Mostly cell phones and medical back then. The software suite at that time was very vertically integrated.
The private world is completely different from the article.
You can contract out someone to fight your accounts receivable for a commission but this is somewhat unusual.
You can buy a collection of debt off, for example, a cell phone company, for a rather modest fee just a couple percent of balance and you get to keep whatever you can squeeze out of them sort of Roman Empire taxation system.
The legal requirements are nuts in that you pretty much need a lawyer to review what you can do and say for all combinations of the state the debt is owed to vs the state the debtor is currently living in. This is computerized and is necessary given the level of complexity. Most debt collectors sit in an outgoing call center boilerroom with the computer telling them exactly what they can and cannot say and just listening to them is quite a trip. Most collectors make a modest commission. Turnover was very high, and its classist in the American corporate sense where support folks like my dad wouldn't talk to or make friends with the collectors because a 600% annual turnover rate or whatever it was meant you'd likely never see ta collector again anyway.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jmorris on Monday May 22, @07:26PM (1 child)
Before Obama took over student loans, banks knew how to collect debts far more efficiently because the ones who didn't went out of the selling money at a profit business. Now they game the government system to maximize profits safe in the knowledge they can't lose money. Don't blame them for playing the game Obama gave them to play, blame yet one more attempt by the government to nationalize another industry and take the correct lesson from the experience. The government quickly realized handing out fake money from the FED was easy, collecting on the debts was hard so they did what they always do, use a contractor. Solution? Sell off all of the paper at market rates and STOP doing it. Privatize even more than before Obama by getting the government entirely out of the college financing business since it was the major driver of tuition inflation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @07:36PM
You won't get an argument from me that they took a shit system and made it worse.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday May 22, @07:32PM (5 children)
From TFA:
Wow. Perhaps before you are eligible for a student loan, you should be required to pass some sort of basic "financial literacy" test. Require a retest every year that a student wants to borrow more. Include questions like:
Question 1. You defaulted on a loan, but you've crawled your way back from default by making minimal monthly payments. But you still don't have a job and can't afford to make your loan payments. What should you do?
(A) Ignore your payments and upgrade your smartphone data plan.
(B) Ignore your payments and spend more time at Starbucks "working" to find a job while sipping $5 coffees.
(C) Ignore your payments and go backpacking in Europe for a few months.
(D) Ignore your payments and hide in your parents' basement.
(E) Contact your lender and see whether there's a way to negotiate payments or get a forbearance until you find a job.
Question 2. If you don't make loan payments on time and don't make arrangements with your lender, what's most likely to happen?
(A) Your lender will throw you a free birthday party.
(B) Your parents will be very proud of you.
(C) You'll get a job faster.
(D) Play scratch tickets; you'll win the lottery.
(E) Your credit will be ruined for a very long time, making it harder to find a decent apartment, buy a car/house, and ensuring that you'll pay more on loans if you ever need to borrow again. You'll also likely accrue lots of late fees and penalties that will make it even harder to pay back your loan.
I'm obviously joking a bit here, and I know that many young folks are working very hard to try to make ends meet while under student debt. But it simply would never occur to me to just ignore bills that arrive, particularly for major debts or something. If I were that desperate and knew I couldn't pay, I'd be on the phone the moment a statement arrived and trying to find out if there is anything I could do.
Why are 90% of delinquent debtors failing to take basic steps like filling out a few pages of paperwork to keep themselves afloat?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @07:45PM (1 child)
They're millennials. They think they're entitled to botulinum toxin-free organic artisan cheese and hipster kale on their nachos.
Kill them all, immediately. We'll just have to try again with the next generation....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @08:22PM
Who will birth your "next generation" when your surviving women are menopausal?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 22, @08:11PM
I suspect the population of defaulters is different than the population of income-based-repayment plans.
It seems like all the waitresses and bartenders and substitute teachers heard about income-based from coworkers and they all sign up together etc.
My guess is defaulters are cut from a different cloth and have high school kid jobs (mcdonalds) where the coworkers know nothing about it, or they defaulted not because they don't have income but they got cleaned out in a divorce or medical incident such that their check(s) bounced.
Like the people in the plan are situationally structurally poor as are their coworkers and culturally the income based plans are just part of being a young school teacher, just like signing up for food stamps is part of working at Walmart. I'd theorize the defaulters are people who were doing OK on a normal repayment plan until some kind of event gave them an economic knockout punch and now they don't know what to do.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Monday May 22, @08:24PM
They are ignoring it in the sure knowledge that eventually the government will wave the magic wand and make it all go away. They apparently believe the news accounts from election day where HRC was a sure thing to win and are sticking their fingers in their ears and humming really loud and putting Antifa masks anytime somebody points out the actual results.
Why is anyone shocked is my question? These snowflakes were raised from babies to be babies sheltered from the very idea that actions have consequences. They have been carefully taught that reality itself is an evil conspiracy of the cis het patriarchy and their dreams have the power to remake it; with great (social) justice! Of course they assume they can ignore their debts and somebody else will take care of it. Paying debts is so UNFAIR!
(Score: 2, Interesting) by StarryEyed on Monday May 22, @08:27PM
I've been in a situation where I was eligible for a $0 payment, due to series of effectively random catastrophic events.
At one juncture during this period the loan servicer decided that whatever paperwork I filed wouldn't be 'good enough' for about 4 months of back and forth. It was good before, and then later, good afterwards.
Cue giant debilitating black mark on credit that was effectively created out of nothing by the loan company.
During that period I faced several Kafka-like bureaucratic impossibilities that would warp any mind.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Justin Case on Monday May 22, @08:11PM
What did you expect from a financial program designed by clueless and/or self-serving politicians?
Reduce their ability to spend other people's money. It is the only cure to their addiction.
When a car needs an anti virus update, it is time for someone to be terminated for endangering the human race.
