A shameless self-promotion for a first submitted story.
As a part of my MSc studies in computing, during writing an assignment for the Computer and Network Security module, one of the tasks was to explain how public key infrastructure (PKI) works in layman terms. Given the fact my work revolves around information security (and especially cryptography) since 1999 and I am a musician, my advisor joked I could write a song about it. I told him he's nuts and that there's just no way you can write a song about PKI.
Few days later I couldn't stop thinking about it and actually composed something. My advisor created a (quite generic) video and uploaded the thing on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qp9JriLfH1w
As I learned later, the song become quite accepted within various security and cryptography communities. The only downside is the video.
The audio is - of course - CC-BY-SA. Composing, recording, vocals and everything made by me (I noted it upfront this is gonna be a shameless self-promotion).
On a side note, the whole thing was composed on Gentoo Linux in emacs (yes, I am one of those) and recorded using Rosegarden, FluidSynth, jack-audio-connection-kit, generic M-Audio Oxygen61 MIDI keyboard and Audix OM-6 microphone. It was never meant to be actully published so generic Intel HDA codec was used. If anyone could produce a decent video, I can re-record the audio tracks in better quality in my garage studio. The current version - including microphone audio tracks - were recorded in the computer lab. And yes, the bass line should be polished. I know.
If any of the Soylentils could create a video that would actually fit the lyrics, it might become - with is short duration - a useful explanation of how PKI works. And being one of Solentils, contacting me is as easy as writing a comment under the story. Rest assured, I am here all the time :)
[Ed. Note: We don't usually run stories whose sole content is a video, but this seems like it could spark interesting discussion. It would be helpful if the author could post the lyrics in a comment.]
[Ed. Note 2: This puts me in mind of the Dance Your Ph.D. contest they run over at Science Magazine.]
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday May 22, @08:37PM (4 children)
Be better as an audio track. Video adds nothing.
(Score: 1) by dzoe on Monday May 22, @08:57PM
Yes it is. That's one of the reasons I decided to post it here - it is my hope that someone might actually create a meaningful video for this :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:48PM (2 children)
"Tech" giant Google doesn't provide a Service-as-a-Service for cloud hosting of audio tracks. Trendy kids use YouTube or nothing.
I'm not even going to mention alternatives to YouTube, because anything outside the "tech" giants simply does not exist in the minds of the "tech native" generation.
There's no reasoning with the "tech" natives. Even typing this comment is a waste of my fucking time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:52PM (1 child)
Plz leaf n dont cum bak.
sine'd millanial
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:54PM
Middle aged genXman shakes fist at millennial cloud.
(Score: 2, Informative) by dzoe on Monday May 22, @08:54PM
As requested by the editor, here we go:
Public Key Infrastructure
That might be the sound of a message, that has been encrypted
using rather common symmetric encryption and some pretty random key.
But how do you prove this message has not been tampered with,
and how can you see whether it was sent by me?
Public key infrastructure
with a digital signature.
First of all you generate a pair of keys: one public and one private.
You can find the first from the second, but the other way round don't even bother.
With your private you can sign anything you want,
and your public others use to find if it's not wrong.
(Because of)
Public key infrastructure
based on digital signature.
The symmetric key gets encrypted with the public key of your partner,
this way only she can read it and be sure, that noone else can read the words from her lover.
(Let's move on!)
Certificates get issued by authorities of certain trust.
(of certain trust!)
Don't rely just on visual when writing about your lust!
(Go and try)
Public key infrastructure!
Use your digital signature!
Why would I use this all -- I've got nothing to hide.
That means you just got it wrong -- You never know who's on the line!
Prevent misuse and always use...
Public key infrastructure!
Trust only digital signature!
Public key infrastructure!
Get your digital signature!
Public key infrastructure!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @09:39PM
This literal song and dance story just shows there is no way to pursue a career in "tech" without social media showmanship.
Antisocial nerds might as well kill yourselves now. Society doesn't need nerds.
