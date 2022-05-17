from the +1-interesting dept.
The Guardian has posted a number of documents in connection with their investigation of Facebook's policies:
Facebook's secret rules and guidelines for deciding what its 2 billion users can post on the site are revealed for the first time in a Guardian investigation that will fuel the global debate about the role and ethics of the social media giant.
The Guardian has seen more than 100 internal training manuals, spreadsheets and flowcharts that give unprecedented insight into the blueprints Facebook has used to moderate issues such as violence, hate speech, terrorism, pornography, racism and self-harm. There are even guidelines on match-fixing and cannibalism.
The Facebook Files give the first view of the codes and rules formulated by the site, which is under huge political pressure in Europe and the US.
They illustrate difficulties faced by executives scrabbling to react to new challenges such as "revenge porn" – and the challenges for moderators, who say they are overwhelmed by the volume of work, which means they often have "just 10 seconds" to make a decision. "Facebook cannot keep control of its content," said one source. "It has grown too big, too quickly."
Many moderators are said to have concerns about the inconsistency and peculiar nature of some of the policies. Those on sexual content, for example, are said to be the most complex and confusing.
Here's a reaction from a UK child safety charity:
Asked for a response to Facebook's moderation guidelines, a spokesperson for the UK's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children described the rules as "alarming" and called for independent regulation of the platform's moderation policies — backed up with fines for non-compliance.
"This insight into Facebook's rules on moderating content is alarming to say the least," the spokesperson told us. "There is much more Facebook can do to protect children on their site. Facebook, and other social media companies, need to be independently regulated and fined when they fail to keep children safe."
See also: EU audiovisual reform will create a nanny state (Estonian MEP opinion)
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Monday May 22, @10:49PM (2 children)
Those on sexual content, for example, are said to be the most complex and confusing.
As in real life. And they're beating up Facebook because they can't consistently model inconsistency? There are a lot of reasons to hate on them, but this is not one of them.
That is all.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday May 22, @10:58PM
It's not really confusing.
For tech guys, it's more like shopping for a fancy new toy: Spend years familiarizing with the specs and your best fit, and as soon as you finally acquire one, it's broken, no returns, and the other models mostly seem like they'd have been better.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 22, @11:05PM
They must be complex and confusing because that is the only way the message can be told when it can be explicit and clear.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 22, @11:16PM
Seems the UK nanny implementation charity is going wild with this one:
Alarming! Outlaw platform that don't bend their moderation policies to our will.
All this alarm and others shall nanny their children.. and adults. The US free speech may be repulsive at times for what it allows. But in the end it wins out because suppressed discussion has a tendency to be worse than bad and visible. The church tried the punishment approach for hundreds of years, with a disastrous outcome.
And just think how society would be if you had this non-elected corporation meddling with what people say to each other? screams moral superiority "besserwisser" all the way. That is probably where always linked to mainframe microphones with voice interpretation will end.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Monday May 22, @11:22PM
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
Reply to This